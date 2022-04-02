Nayagaon MC approves ₹14.88-crore budget for 2022-23
With an eye on development, the Nayagaon municipal council (MC) approved a budget of ₹14.88 crore for fiscal 2022-23 during a special budget meeting on Thursday evening.
The council neither introduced any new tax nor approved any new project for the upcoming fiscal.
MC president Balwinder Kaur said the income target was set at ₹14.88 crore, while the estimated expenditure is around ₹13.11 crore, making it a ₹1.77 crore-surplus budget.
Nayagaon, which falls under the Kharar assembly constituency, is represented by AAP MLA Anmol Gagan Mann.
Major sources of income for Nayagaon MC include ₹1.5 crore from building application fee and ₹1 crore from GST and VAT. It also hopes to earn ₹77 lakh from property tax, and ₹70 lakh from water and sewerage. Apart from these, advertisements are expected to bring in ₹40 lakh, electricity and octroi ₹25 lakh, excise duty ₹5 lakh, licence fee ₹3 lakh, and rent and tehbazaari ₹2 lakh.
A budget of ₹5.26 crore was earmarked for development works, constituting 36% of the estimated budget, which is within the Punjab government instructions.
MC will spend ₹1.2 crore on a new sewerage system, ₹1.5 crore on road repair works and ₹1 crore on solid waste management. ₹50 lakh each have been set aside for repairing road gullies and drains, and the MC building.
Councillors appealed to the MC president that payments to contractors should not be cleared without their consent, as they are accountable to people.
In the MC elections held in February last year, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had clinched 10 of the total 21 seats in the Nayagaon MC House. Congress won six seats, while three went to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Two independents had also secured a place in the House.
‘Cycling safety non-existent in Delhi’
It's been nine months since 50-year-old Manish Jayal met with an accident in southeast Delhi's Sunlight Colony while riding his bicycle with a group of friends. In the last 14 years, he says, “the number of vehicles has increased, but there is no change in people's road etiquette”. A 43-year-old cyclist, Rajesh Maurya, says that while there are cycling lanes on some stretches, they are not maintained.
Chandigarh: Airport shuttle bus service off to a flying start
Launched 10 days ago, the shuttle bus service between Chandigarh International Airport and ISBT, Sector 17 has evoked encouraging response from passengers. The bus stops at Sohana and the Sector-43 ISBT en route. Timings of all eight shuttle buses, which ply at a frequency of 20 to 40 minutes, are in sync with the arrival and departure timings of various flights. Punjab and Haryana high court is one of the destinations under consideration.
Patiala MP Preneet Kaur calls on Nitin Gadkari, seeks land relief for farmers
Preneet Kaur, MP, Patiala, called on Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari along with the members of the Kisan Road Sangarsh committee to take up the issue of passing rewards for land acquired by the NHAI in Derabassi and Banur. She said the members of the committee apprised her of land acquisition under the project Bhartmala NH205A in Derabassi and Banur.
Lawrence Bishnoi aide who guarded gang’s weapons in Mohali house nabbed
The operations cell of the Chandigarh Police has arrested an associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who guarded the gang's weapons at Simranjit's' house in Nandialai village, Mohali. Identified as Simranjit Singh, 30, the accused was previously posted in the building branch of the Mohali municipal corporation and was now unemployed, police said. He was arrested from his house on Thursday night following the disclosure of another gang member, Deepak, alias Deepu Banur, 29.
Chandigarh records hottest March since 2010
Combined with no rain, March this year was the hottest in 12 years, with the city recording the highest average maximum and minimum temperatures since 2010. According to the India Meteorological Department, at 30.9C, the average maximum temperature in Chandigarh in March 2022 is the highest since its observatory started keeping records in 2011. This observatory maintained records between 1953 and 2010, before IMD switched to its Sector-39 station.
