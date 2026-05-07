NC, Cong alliance faces crisis as Kargil hill council chief refuses to step down for power rotation

The National Conference (NC) and Congress alliance in autonomous Kargil hill development council seems to have run into rough weather with the present chairman-cum-CEC of the hill council Mohammad Jaffer Akhoon refusing to quit to pave way for Congress candidate to swear in, under the 2023 power sharing agreement. In 30 member Kargil council, National Conference has 12 members, Congress 10 and BJP two. (File)

Under the power sharing agreement in 2023, both the parties had agreed upon power sharing for a period of two and a half years each. The NC completed its term of two and a half years on April 18. Akhoon was elected as chairman-cum-CEC on October 18, 2023.

However, over a fortnight on Akhoon has clung to the power, citing “extra-ordinary” situation in Ladakh and “interests” of Kargil people for not stepping down from the post. “Today the situation in Ladakh is not the same as it was before September last year. We are in an extra ordinary situation. I have no personal interest. Elections to Leh hill council, which had to be held within six months, have not been held and then five new districts have come up,” he said

Saying Congress’ Nasir Hussain Munshi would step in as the next chairman-cum-CEC, Asgar Ali Karbalai, working president of the Ladakh Congress said, “We had an agreement with NC for power sharing for two and a half years each on rotational basis. The NC has given us in writing that they are ready for transfer of power. But the chairman (Dr Akhoon) seems reluctant.”

Karbalai further said, “NC’s Kargil district president in a letter to me had said that the party is ready to hand over the power and they have got the consent from party president Farooq Abdullah.”

Confirming the same, party chief on Tuesday had said that his party would hand over chairmanship of Kargil council to Congress.

Karbalai said, “Incumbent CEC-cum-chairman (Dr Akhoon) might seem reluctant but he has to abide by the directives of his party high command. Congress party is looking forward to head the council and lead it for next two and a half years,” he said.

However, speaking on the same, Akhoon said, “When MP elections were held two years ago, our party high command gave us clear direction to support Congress and we did. However, the party high command has to understand that we are in an extra-ordinary situation,” he said

“We can’t say anything as of now on stepping down but I reiterated that I have no personal interest. I have to watch the interests of my people. All said and done, we are left with Kargil council as the only means for our people,” he asserted. He said that he will see if Congress brings a no-confidence motion against him.

In 30 member Kargil council, National Conference has 12 members, Congress 10 and BJP two. There are two independents as well. Four councillors have been nominated and they their allegiance to the BJP taking party’s tally to six.

Besides the CEC-cum-chairman, the council has four executive councillors—two each from NC and Congress.