NC demand UN probe into the killing of civilians in PoK

National Conference (NC) has sought a UN probe into civilian killings in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), while Mirwaiz Umar Farooq described the situation extremely said. NC president Farooq Abdullah (File)

NC president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday called for an international probe into the killing of civilians in PoK.

More than 12 civilians were killed in different parts of PoK over the last three to four days after police and the army opened fire on people protesting against various issues. The government has already banned the Kashmir Action Committee, which is spearheading the protests. A curfew has been imposed in several parts of PoK following the killings.

“The UN human rights group should probe these killings by going there. The world should know what’s happening there. We don’t get much news about happenings in PoK. Atrocities are taking place there,” Abdullah told reporters in Srinagar.

“Deeply disturbed by the news coming from across the LoC. The killing of more than a dozen protesting civilians and police personnel is extremely sad. The government there should know better than to use force to handle public grievance and demands in this manner,” Mirwaiz Umar Farooq wrote on X.

Meanwhile, a few groups held protests in Srinagar against the killing of civilians in PoK. Some locals associated with NGO’s assembled at UN office in Srinagar and Lalchowk and held protests against the killings of civilians.

Situation in PoK critical and alarming: J&K BJP

Expressing concern over the situation in PoK, chief spokesperson of Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party, Sunil Sethi on Thursday said that the only crime of the people who are under illegal occupation of Pakistan is that want development and fundamental rights.

He said that people of PoK are living life in a hell with no regard for basic human rights.

“They are looking to development model of Jammu and Kashmir particularly after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister of India. The people in PoK are seeking same rights but they are getting bullets,” said Sethi in a statement issued here.

“The people of PoK are still waiting for independence which never came to them,” said Sethi.

“Pakistan is a failed state since independence and is repeating same blunders and atrocities in PoK as was done in Bangladesh and results will be no different . Bullets being fired by Pakistan won’t be enough to extinguish the fire of Independence of PoK people,” he asserted.