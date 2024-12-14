NC to discuss bill on simultaneous polls: Omar

Chief minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said the National Conference would hold discussion on the ‘one nation, one election’ bill and issue necessary directions to MPs before the bill is put to vote in Parliament. Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah at an event in Jammu. (PTI)

Talking to mediapersons on the sidelines of a programme of Hindi language daily, Omar said, “The bill is still a proposal with the cabinet. Let it come to Parliament and we will decided about it and tell our MPs to vote in accordance with the party stand.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday approved the constitutional amendment bill to roll out the concept of simultaneous Lok Sabha and state assembly polls. The CM said the bill should not meet a fate similar to that related to Article 370 (transforming J&K into UT) in 2019 which was passed within one or two hours after a token discussion.

He further said it should be put to open discussion in the Parliament which will decide on it.

On the delay in releasing business rules by the Union home ministry to define the roles, responsibilities and powers of the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues, he said it is likely to be completed by the end of December or early January.