NCC academy to be built in Gharaunda, says Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said the state government will give 15 acre land of the defense ministry at Gharaunda for construction of an NCC academy.

He said directions to complete all formalities have been issued so that the work can be completed at the earliest.

Earlier, the plan was to establish an NCC academy on nine acre land of an educational institution in Gyanpur village, which could not be completed due to some reasons and NCC directorate demanded three acre additional land on national highway from the Haryana government.

“In view of the demand of the NCC directorate, the chief minister has now decided that of 17 acre vacant land of the ministry of defense at Gharaunda, 15 acre will be made available for establishment of the NCC Academy,” a government spokesperson said.

Khattar chaired a meeting with Maj Gen Rajiv Chhibber, additional director of the NCC directorate Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh, and Brig AS Brar, Ambala NCC group commander, in this connection. Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal and Gharaunda MLA Harvinder Kalyan were also present in the meeting.

Ambala NCC group commander Brig AS Brar apprised the chief minister that in Haryana, NCC wings are operational in 233 colleges and 397 schools. The number of NCC cadets at the national level is 14.96 lakh, while in Haryana the number of cadets is 43,498, of which 29,110 are boys and 14,388 are girls.

He said every year 40 NCC camps are organised by the NCC directorate and till now, these camps used to be organised at different places on rent, but now, with the setting up of the academy, it will save unnecessary expenditure.

He said apart from Haryana, two NCC academies are coming up in Punjab and one in Himachal Pradesh.