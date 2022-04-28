NCC academy to be built in Gharaunda, says Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said the state government will give 15 acre land of the defense ministry at Gharaunda for construction of an NCC academy.
He said directions to complete all formalities have been issued so that the work can be completed at the earliest.
Earlier, the plan was to establish an NCC academy on nine acre land of an educational institution in Gyanpur village, which could not be completed due to some reasons and NCC directorate demanded three acre additional land on national highway from the Haryana government.
“In view of the demand of the NCC directorate, the chief minister has now decided that of 17 acre vacant land of the ministry of defense at Gharaunda, 15 acre will be made available for establishment of the NCC Academy,” a government spokesperson said.
Khattar chaired a meeting with Maj Gen Rajiv Chhibber, additional director of the NCC directorate Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh, and Brig AS Brar, Ambala NCC group commander, in this connection. Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal and Gharaunda MLA Harvinder Kalyan were also present in the meeting.
Ambala NCC group commander Brig AS Brar apprised the chief minister that in Haryana, NCC wings are operational in 233 colleges and 397 schools. The number of NCC cadets at the national level is 14.96 lakh, while in Haryana the number of cadets is 43,498, of which 29,110 are boys and 14,388 are girls.
He said every year 40 NCC camps are organised by the NCC directorate and till now, these camps used to be organised at different places on rent, but now, with the setting up of the academy, it will save unnecessary expenditure.
He said apart from Haryana, two NCC academies are coming up in Punjab and one in Himachal Pradesh.
-
One detained in connection with asst professor recruitment case in Karnataka, says police
A senior assistant professor at Karnataka's Dharwad University was detained in connection with the question paper leak scandal on Wednesday, police said. Professor Nagaraj was arrested as part of the investigation into the question paper leak during the recently held recruitment to posts of assistant professors, police added. According to senior Bengaluru police officers, a faculty member of the Geography department, Nagaraj, was taken into custody for questioning.
-
Karnataka Congress slams Modi over call to reduce VAT
Congress in Karnataka on Wednesday came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for suggesting that some states bring down Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel. The statements come after the Prime Minister, during his video conference with chief ministers to take stock on Covid-19 across the country. Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the government will assess the state economy and then take a decision.
-
Nagesh: Bible, Quran religious texts, Gita speaks about values
Karnataka education minister BC Nagesh on Wednesday said religious texts can't be part of the curriculum, and Bhagavad Gita is more than just a religious book, unlike the Bible. When questioned about the government's plans to make Bhagavad Gita part of the state's moral science syllabus, he said that Gita was not any other religious book.
-
Renewable sources helping Karnataka tide over coal crisis
Higher generation of power from renewable sources and better diversification of energy, as compared to some states has helped Karnataka tide over the coal crisis in the country, government data shows. Karnataka meets over half of its energy requirements through renewable sources and is also the country's highest seller in this category, data shows.
-
‘Haryana ready to deal with every situation arising due to Covid’
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the state is fully equipped to deal with any situation arising due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala and health minister Anil Vij were also present. The chief minister said there are no Covid patients in four districts, while the number of patients in the remaining districts is less than 10. The positivity rate of the state is 0.5%, he said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics