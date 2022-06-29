NCM raises concern over safety of Sikh religious properties in Afghanistan

Days after a terror attack on a gurdwara in Kabul, the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) has urged India’s external affairs minister S Jaishankar to take up the matter of protection of religious properties of Sikhs in Afghanistan with the Taliban government there.

Two men, including a Sikh devotee, were killed after several blasts tore through Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul’s Bagh-e-Bala neighbourhood on June 18, in the latest targeted attack on a place of worship of a minority community in war-torn Afghanistan. The Islamic State terror group had claimed responsibility for the attack, calling it “an act of support” for the Prophet.

“Sikh population living in India and those who left Afghanistan are deeply concerned about the security of the properties of historical/religious gurdwaras in Afghanistan which may be usurped by anti-Sikh elements involved in attack on Sikh religious places,” an NCM statement said.

The commission has also shared a list of religious place of Sikhs in Afghanistan with the external affairs minister, it further said.