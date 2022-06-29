NCM raises concern over safety of Sikh religious properties in Afghanistan
Days after a terror attack on a gurdwara in Kabul, the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) has urged India’s external affairs minister S Jaishankar to take up the matter of protection of religious properties of Sikhs in Afghanistan with the Taliban government there.
Two men, including a Sikh devotee, were killed after several blasts tore through Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul’s Bagh-e-Bala neighbourhood on June 18, in the latest targeted attack on a place of worship of a minority community in war-torn Afghanistan. The Islamic State terror group had claimed responsibility for the attack, calling it “an act of support” for the Prophet.
“Sikh population living in India and those who left Afghanistan are deeply concerned about the security of the properties of historical/religious gurdwaras in Afghanistan which may be usurped by anti-Sikh elements involved in attack on Sikh religious places,” an NCM statement said.
The commission has also shared a list of religious place of Sikhs in Afghanistan with the external affairs minister, it further said.
Udupi man lands in jail over fake abduction story: Police
A 25-year-old man from Udupi, who tried to fleece Nayak's parents by enacting an abduction drama, has finally landed in prison. Police officials said the Udupi man, identified as Varun Nayak, who was addicted to gambling, was in Goa with friends when they hatched a plan for the fake kidnapping. The concerned parents lodged a complaint at the Udupi town police station. Sources said he had earlier discontinued his studies half-way and was unemployed.
Supertech yet to take up audit of buildings near twin towers
Following an all-stakeholder meeting on June 7, during which residents had raised concerns about the detrimental effects of the demolition of the twin towers on residential complexes in their vicinity, the Noida authority had asked Supertech Limited to conduct a structural audit of buildings within a 50m radius of the twin towers in Sector 93A and submit a report by June 30.
Is Bengaluru the foodie capital of India?
I love Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata, but hey, is Bengaluru obsessed with food? If you search for 'Bangalore Foodies' on Facebook, you will find not one or two but a whopping 26 groups. Search on Facebook for 'Mumbai Foodies' and there are eight groups, even after expanding the ambit to include 'Mumbai Food and Drinks club'. Kolkata foodies turned up seven, including 'Bengali foodies'.
Karnataka Congress leaders Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar in Delhi, refute in-fighting talks
The battle for dominance within the Congress party in Karnataka has once again reached Delhi as Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and state party president DK Shivakumar were summoned by the high command to resolve the differences and chart out the course for the 2023 assembly elections, people aware of the developments said.
Punjab DGP Bhawra seeks central deputation
Punjab director general of police VK Bhawra on Friday expressed Bhawra, who wrote a letter in this regard to the Punjab government and Union home ministry's willingness to go on a central deputation. Bhawra, who wrote a letter in this regard to the Punjab government and Union home ministry, has offered to avail himself of a posting at the Centre anytime soon, confirmed a senior government functionary in the state government. His wife, Anjali Bhawra, an Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer, is already on a central deputation.
