NCRB data: At 39.7%, Haryana’s chargesheeting rate among worst in country

The chargesheet filing rate of the Haryana Police last year was third from the bottom in country after Meghalaya and Manipur, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report.

Even though the combined all-India chargesheeting rate of 28 states pertaining to cases registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Special and Local Laws (SLL) stood at 82.5%, Haryana’s cumulative chargesheeting rate in this slot was 39.7%, the Crime in India-2020 data shows.

The NCRB has introduced this chargesheeting rate feature in its latest report running over 500-page for the first time, saying it is a “better indicator of police performance”. The chargesheeting rate shows the percentage of total cases police have disposed of.

Apart from Haryana, two other worst performing states in this category are Meghalaya (23.8%) and Manipur (23.5%).

However, the chargesheeting rate of neighbouring Punjab and Himachal Pradesh in IPC and SLL cases together was 82% and 87.5%, respectively.

The data shows that the chargesheeting rate in cases pertaining to crime against women of Haryana was 58%, 49% in crime against children cases and 72% in murder cases.

Haryana director general of police (DGP) PK Agrawal was not available for comments.

A former Haryana DGP, who wished not to be identified, expressed surprise over “such a low chargesheeting rate” in Haryana.

“The case registration rate of Haryana is much better than that of Punjab, but chargesheeting rate going down is puzzling. The reasons must be plenty, apart from the Covid-19 pandemic,” the former DGP said.

As per the data, Punjab had registered total 82,875 cases (49,870 cases under the IPC and 33,005 under the SLL in 2020), which was much less than that of Haryana’s total 1.92 lakh cases, indicating that crime in Haryana is on the rise.

Dip in IPC cases

Haryana saw a marginal dip in the number of cases registered under Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in 2020 as compared to 2019, even though there has been a sharp rise in the cases registered under the Special and Local Laws (SLL).

As many as 1,03,276 cases were registered in Haryana under various Sections of the IPC in the Covid pandemic year of 2020, which is 8,047 less than those reported (1,11,323) in 2019.

However, the total cases lodged under the SLL in 2020 stood at 89,119 (34,106 more than 2019) against 55,013 reported in 2019 and 83,017 in 2018.

Haryana’s chargesheeting rate in cases lodged under the IPC was 47.4% against all India’s 76%. And this rate in SLL cases of Haryana stood at 30% in comparison to 94% of the country.

The NCRB says it only compiled and collated the data received from the states. “Increase in crime numbers in a state police data may in fact be on account of certain citizen-centric police initiatives such as launching of e-FIR facility or women helpdesks, etc,” says the report.

The NCRB has said that certain states including Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, have provided citizen-friendly service of online registration of FIR under certain categories of offences such as vehicle theft and other thefts.

“As this may have increased the crime reporting under such heads in these states, they become statistically non‐comparable with other states not having such online registration facility,” the NCRB has pointed out.

Crime against women

Of total 13,000 cases registered last year (14,683 in 2019) under the crime against women, 1,373 pertained to rape, 251 were dowry deaths and 204 abetment to suicide cases.

There were 2,423 cases of kidnapping and abduction and 4,119 cases pertained to cruelty by husband or relatives.

The data shows that 5,048 cases of crime against women turned out to be false in the state; in 6,184 cases of 2020 chargesheets were filed; and 7,662 cases were sent for trial.

As many as 31,118 cases of crime against women are pending trial in the courts of Haryana where the conviction rate of the crime against women cases was 16% and the cases pendency percentage stood at 97%, the report said.