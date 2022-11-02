NCRB’s 2021 data: Ludhiana ranks 5th in Punjab as cybercrime cases seep 25% drop

The city has witnessed a slight 25% dip in cybercrime cases reported — with cases dropping from 36 to 27 between 2020 to 2021, as per the National Crime Record Bureau’s (NCRB) latest data.

The drop was in line with a downward trend being recorded in such crimes in the last three years. In 2019, the city had reported a state-high of 37 cybercrime cases.

In the 2021 figures, Ludhiana ranked fifth in the state, behind Amritsar police commissionerate — which had the maximum 92 cases, followed by Jalandhar rural police’s 47 and Jalandhar police commissionerate’s 40 cases.

The data showed a dynamic graph when it came to the nature of the crime. Of the total 27 cases of cybercrime, a maximum of 33% directly involved financial fraud, followed by 29% were crimes involving sexual abuse.

In a case following under the latter category, a swindler on December 19, 2021, was booked for sexually harassing and stalking a city-based woman while posing as an NRI. The accused sent her and her friends objectionable messages using his fake Instagram profile and an FIR was registered following a prolonged eight-month investigation.

In three cases the police found a political motive behind cybercrime, where the accused were looking to malign rivals’ image. In two cases, meanwhile, swindlers tried to extort money from the victims as well.

Notably, Ludhiana police have a dedicated cybercrime unit — the cyber cell, which since its inception has managed to track down and retrieve ₹40 lakh and return the amount to the complainants.

Speaking of the same, police officials, said cyber criminals, since the Covid-19-induced lockdown have developed specific tactics to target internet’s growing user base.

