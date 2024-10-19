Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Oct 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NC’s Mubarak Gul takes oath as pro tem speaker of JK Assembly

ByPress Trust of India, Srinagar
Oct 19, 2024 01:13 PM IST

Six-time National Conference (NC) MLA Mubarak Gul was appointed the pro tem speaker on Friday. He will administer oath to the newly elected members of the assembly on Monday at 2pm.

Six-time National Conference (NC) MLA Mubarak Gul took oath as the pro tem speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly here on Saturday.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha greets the union territory's newly appointed Pro-Tem Speaker Mubarak Gul after the latter's oath ceremony at Raj Bhawan, in Srinagar, Saturda. (PTI)
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha greets the union territory's newly appointed Pro-Tem Speaker Mubarak Gul after the latter's oath ceremony at Raj Bhawan, in Srinagar, Saturda. (PTI)

Gul was administered the oath of office by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at a function at Raj Bhavan.

Chief minister Omar Abdullah, ministers and senior officials were present at the swearing-in ceremony.

Gul, who won Eidgah assembly seat in Srinagar for the sixth time in the recent assembly polls, was appointed the pro tem speaker on Friday.

He will administer oath to the newly elected members of the assembly on Monday at 2pm.

Gul served as speaker of the assembly of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir from 2013 to 2015. He was advisor to Abdullah during his first term as chief minister.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On