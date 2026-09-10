Chandigarh, National Commission for Scheduled Castes Chairman Kishor Makwana on Thursday met the family of Gulzar Singh, a daily wager from Punjab who allegedly committed suicide, and claimed that he took the extreme step as he was "being threatened". NCSC chairman claims threats pushed Punjab villager to suicide

Singh, a 47-year-old Dalit man from Dirba in Sangrur district, died on the night of September 7 after allegedly consuming poison. His family said he questioned Finance Minister Harpal Cheema about the supply of drugs in the area during an event in Dirba on September 6.

Makwana visited Singh's Turbanjara village and extended his condolences to the bereaved family.

The NCSC chairman said Singh was raising his voice against the drug menace as the lives of many youths were getting destroyed because of this scourge.

"Gulzar was threatened and due to this, he took an extreme step," he claimed.

Singh's family demanded strict action against all those who were involved in threatening him and that they should be provided security, Makwana said.

The family of the deceased daily wager earlier claimed that Singh was harassed and subjected to casteist slurs after he questioned Cheema.

On Tuesday, the NCSC had issued a notice to the Punjab government, seeking a detailed report within five days on Singh's death from the chief secretary and the director general of police.

A purported video of Singh's last moments shows him asking Cheema about the availability of drugs in his area. He said the sarpanch would be responsible for his death and admitted that his son also took drugs.

As his emotive video went viral, opposition parties cornered the Bhagwant Mann-led government and demanded a probe and Cheema's resignation.

Based on a complaint by Singh's family, five people were booked under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and under relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Act.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.