NCW seeks report from DGP into alleged obscene video of Punjab minister

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday issued a notice to the Punjab director general of police (DGP) to conduct a probe into the alleged obscene video of Kartarpur MLA and cabinet minister Balkar Singh and submit a report in three days. The Congress mahila morcha staged a protest in Jalandhar against the minister, while party’s Jalandhar candidate Charanjit Singh Channi called for stringent action against the minister.

NCW’s action came after a video clip of Balkar went viral on social media. HT couldn’t independently verify the authenticity of the video.

The NCW chairperson, Rekha Sharma, called for urgent intervention from the Punjab DGP to ensure a prompt and impartial investigation into the matter.

“You (DGP) are required to personally intervene and ensure free and swift investigation in the matter. Relevant sections of the IPC must be incorporated in the FIR if the allegations levelled are found to be true,” the NCW chairperson stated in the communiqué.

“The accused person should be arrested at the earliest and detailed action taken report along with the copy of the FIR should be communicated to the commission within three days,” the communiqué further added.

The NCW further added that the commission in excise of its powers conferred under Section 10 of the NCW Act is mandated to monitor and look into the matters relating to the deprivation of women’s rights, non-implementation of laws enacted to protect women and also to achieve the objective of equality and development and take up the issues arising out of such matters with appropriate authorities.

Meanwhile, Balkar, who was present in the roadshow of Delhi CM and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal in Jalandhar on Monday, didn’t comment on the issue.

“I have no comments and it’s not in my knowledge. I don’t know what you are talking about,” Balkar said while responding to media queries.

HT’s repeated attempts to contact Balkar via text or phone for comments remained futile.

Punjab BJP vice-president Kewal Singh Dhillon condemned the video and called for urgent action. “One feels disgusted to even talk about this. When a minister does things like this, what message will it send to the people,” he said.

Congress mahila morcha staged a protest in Jalandhar against the minister, while the party candidate from Jalandhar, Charanjit Singh Channi, called for stringent action against the minister.

“Both (CM Bhagwant) Mann and (Arvind) Kejriwal should clear their stance on this. Earlier also, such a video of another minister appeared a year ago, but no action was taken,” the former CM said.