NDPS case: HC reserves judgment on Majithia’s bail plea
The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday reserved its judgment on the bail plea of Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia, who was booked in December 2021 by the Punjab Police in a drugs case.
He had approached the high court on May 23, arguing that there was no credible and legally admissible material against him. “The case is blatantly political in nature and has been registered after an inordinate delay with the purpose of using the same as an election plank in the assembly polls of February 2022,” he had further argued.
On the other hand, the Punjab Police had claimed that witnesses have specifically said that two NRI fugitives were supplying chemicals used in medicines to Canada and that the Akali leader was their “partner in that”. The police had also opposed the bail submitting that witnesses examined have expressed concern about their security if he is released on bail.
Majithia surrendered after the February 20 assembly polls and is lodged in the Patiala jail.
He was booked under Sections 25 (punishment for allowing premises), 27 (A) (whoever is financing any activities pertaining to narcotic drugs) and 29 (party to a criminal conspiracy to commit an offence) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on December 20, 2021.
After the completion of arguments from both sides, the bench of justices AG Masih and Sandeep Moudgil on Tuesday ordered that the petition be reserved for the final order.
Discontent in Congress over Rajya Sabha picks, its Maharashtra leader quits post
Maharashtra Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh on Tuesday wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi announcing his resignation from the post of general secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
