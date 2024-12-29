Nearly 15% streetlights in Chandigarh non-functional

With nearly 15% of Chandigarh’s streetlights lying non-functional, navigating the city roads post sunset has become difficult for pedestrians and commuters in this foggy weather. Residents complain the non-functional streetlights have led to a noticeable increase in criminal activities and accidents even as authorities continue to pass the buck on repair and maintenance. (HT File)

The city has nearly 53,000 energy-efficient LED streetlights, out of which the municipal corporation (MC) manages 48,000 and the UT electricity department manages 5,000.

Hitesh Puri, Chandigarh Residents Association Welfare Federation (CRAWFED) president, said, “It has become increasingly unsafe to step out after dark, especially in these winters. Officials keep saying that the lights are not available in the department and hence, replacement will take time. How can such small parts or bulbs be unavailable in the city? Residents complain that unlit parks and back lanes discourage community activities.”

Baljinder Singh Bittu, the chairman of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh (FOSWAC), said, “Despite our regular complaints, authorities take months to repair even a single light. Commuters, especially cyclists and pedestrians, face a heightened risk of accidents due to poor visibility as they fail to navigate potholes on essential roads. Women and senior citizens feel unsafe venturing out after dusk, fearing thefts, harassment, or accidents.”

As per residents, stretches on Madhya Marg, Dakshan Marg, Industrial Area, Sector 45 to Sector 48, are among other areas that have non-functional streetlights.

An MC official, on the condition of anonymity, said, “Around 15% of the streetlights, including those with the UT administration, are lying non-functional. We keep replacing or repairing the faulty ones, but due to jurisdictional issues, some cases remain unresolved for months. The MC had even written to the UT administration and requested transfer of the entire streetlighting function of the city to the civic body, along with requisite budget provision for its efficient and effective management, but there has been no response until now.”

“Partial transfer of this function is creating several administrative problems arising from confusion regarding the jurisdiction. It also leads to coordination issues and makes fixing responsibility very difficult,” the MC had said in the letter.