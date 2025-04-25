Need to keep guard up in Punjab: Congress in Ludhiana

Former cabinet minister Rana Gurjit Singh, Ravinder Dalvi, co-incharge, All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary and Bharat Bhushan Ashu, working president of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack in which tourists were targeted. The leaders stated that the Congress extended its complete support to the government of India to deal with the terror in the wake of Pahalgam terror attack. Rana Gurjeet with other congress leaders addressing the media persons in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The leaders also accused Pakistan of carrying out such attacks in various parts of India – including Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir.

The party also warned against letting down the guard in Punjab particularly in view of a series of terror attacks like hurling grenades at police stations, temples and houses of political leaders.

Rana Gurjit Singh stated that Pakistan is continuously smuggling drugs and weapons to disturb law and order situation here. He added that the Congress Working Committee has already condemned the attack and passed a resolution extending full support and cooperation to the government. He also extended deepest condolences to the bereaved families.

Rana said, this is a challenge to the country’s unity and integrity, and this is the time for all of us to fight the enemy together. The former minister also drew the attention of disturbing incidents in Punjab like the regular and frequent grenade attacks on police stations and religious places. He pointed out, the government has itself admitted that drugs and weapons were being smuggled in from Pakistan with the help of drones.

Rana assured that the Congress party will always remain at the forefront in the fight against terrorism. He pointed out that several Congress leaders including two Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajeev Gandhi, chief minister Beant Singh and many others had laid down their lives to protect and safeguard peace and unity and integrity of the country.

He said, so many people in Ludhiana like Joginderpal Pandey, Satpal Prashar, Radhey Shyam Malhotra, Dr Kalicharan and others had laid down their lives fighting against terrorism.

Rana Gurjit Singh ducked the question over the controversial remarks of Robert Vadra for stating that Pahalgam terror attacks were invoked by Hindutva accusations. Rana Gurjit Singh stated that he is not aware of such a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashu said, the Congress will always keep the national security above the party interests. However, he targeted the state’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over repeated incidents of attack on police establishments, houses of political leaders.

Former cabinet ministers Sunder Sham Arora, Rakesh Pandey, besides Barinder Dhillon and Shyam Sunder Malhotra were also present in the press conference.

The Congress leaders later led a candlelight march, which passed through different parts of Ghumar Mandi area to express solidarity with the families of the victims of the terror attack. Hundreds of people joined the march to pay homage to the victims.