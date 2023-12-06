Need-based changes: Chandigarh Housing Board plans to amend policy for sixth time

Amid repeated petitions from allottees against the need-based changes policy notified in January this year, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) is once again mulling revision of the policy, already amended five times since 2010. Surinder Bahga, a member of the Chandigarh Housing Board board of directors, shared, “Many allottees are resentful over the latest policy. A meeting was held last month with officers concerned and they have assured to come up with some amendments.” (HT File)

Dwelling unit owners have been opposing the changes allowed in January, stating that they override previous relaxations by categorising them as violations.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

They also argue that the latest policy does not cover need-based changes made in flats. The issue will be addressed in the next board meeting scheduled in the third week of December.

The first need-based changes policy was announced on March 23, 2010, followed by subsequent notifications on July 7, 2015; February 18, 2016; February 15, 2019; and finally the latest on January 3, 2023.

Surinder Bahga, a member of the CHB board of directors, shared, “Many allottees are resentful over the latest policy. A meeting was held last month with officers concerned and they have assured to come up with some amendments.”

CHB constructed a total of 67,000 flats under various categories in the past four decades, including those for economically weaker section (EWS), lower income group (LIG), middle income group (MIG) and higher income group (HIG). Many residents have made several changes according to previous policies, but the latest policy supersedes all previously issued notifications regarding need-based changes.

Approximately 55,000 out of the total dwelling units exhibit one form of violation or another, including additional rooms and toilets, conversion of balconies into rooms, covering of courtyards and even construction of stairs on government land.

Rajat Malhotra, chairman of CHB Residents’ Welfare Federation, said, “We have requested them to scrap the need-based changes policy of January and formulate a fresh, comprehensive and suitable policy.”

Sharing the allottees’ objections, he said in the policies of 2010, 2015 and 2016, the board had allowed construction of a projection/balcony in front of MIG duplex flats, following the projection already approved by CHB with pillars below. However, in the policies of 2019 and 2023, this was disallowed and termed as violations.

Additionally, in the policies of 2010, 2015, 2016 and 2019, the board allowed the construction of an extra room on the first floor in duplex flats over the roof of the proposed ground floor room to be constructed by allottees themselves, subject to the condition that light and ventilation to the corresponding room are not affected. However, in the policy of 2023, this was disallowed for Sector 41-A.