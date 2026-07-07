Three killed, two critically injured as truck crushes car on Jaipur bypass road

Three people were killed and two others sustained critical injuries after a speeding truck rammed into a car on Jaipur’s 200-Feet Bypass road in the Shyam Nagar area on Tuesday morning, police said. Representational image.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the car was completely mangled, trapping all its occupants inside. Preliminary information indicated that three people died in the crash, while two others suffered serious injuries. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

A police team from the Shyam Nagar police station, along with ambulance and rescue personnel, reached the spot soon after receiving information about the accident and launched a rescue operation with the help of local residents. The victims were pulled out of the wreckage, while the bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem examination.

The accident triggered panic in the area and disrupted traffic on the busy bypass for some time. Police later cleared the damaged vehicles from the road and restored the flow of traffic.

According to eyewitnesses, the truck was travelling at high speed before it crashed into the car. However, the exact cause of the accident and the circumstances in which the driver lost control of the vehicle are yet to be established.

Police have launched an investigation and are working to ascertain the identities of the deceased and the injured. Officials said the exact sequence of events would become clear after a detailed inquiry. Meanwhile, traffic personnel remain deployed at the site to regulate traffic and ensure public safety.