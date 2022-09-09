NEET 2022 results: Arpit tops Chandigarh tricity with AIR 7

Arpit Narang has topped the tricity in the NEET exam with an all India rank (AIR) of 7.

The 17-year-old Zirakpur resident was also announced as the Punjab topper in the merit list released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) after declaration of results on late Wednesday.

A student of Dikshant International School, Zirakpur, Arpit scored 710 out of 720 in the exam.

Having lost his father Deepak Narang at the young age of 14 in 2019, Arpit resolved to crack NEET owing to a sense of responsibility towards his mother, younger sister and grandparents.

“I was heartbroken after my father passed away, but also felt a sense of responsibility towards my family and remained focused on my studies,” he says.

Arpit’s mother Preeti Narang is a finance manager at a pharma company, while his 12-year-old sister Arpita Narang is a student of Class 7.

His grandmother Nirmal Mohla had retired as a superintendent from PGIMER’s accounts department and his grandfather Raj Kumar Sharma retired as senior auditor from army’s Western Command in Chandimandir.

Speaking to some of his grandmother’s colleagues and doctors at PGIMER is what inspired him to take up medical stream when he was confused about choosing his career after Class 10, says Arpit. Now he aims to study at AIIMS, New Delhi.

Speaking about how he prepared for the exam, Arpit says he was very focused and after attending school, would spend most of the day at his coaching classes, which he would follow up with self-study at night.

Yagyam Sethi is the Chandigarh state topper. (Keshav Singh/HT)

With AIR 59, Yagyam Sethi is the Chandigarh state topper as per the merit list released by the NTA. A student of Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 19, Yagyam scored 700 out of 720.

Yagyam’s father Jatinder Sethi is an assistant sub-inspector with the Chandigarh Police and is currently posted at the Sector-26 police station. His mother Komal Sethi is a homemaker.

Yagyam has an older sister, Abhidi Sethi, who is currently in the fourth year of the MBBS course at GMCH, Sector 32.

He attributes his interest towards becoming a doctor to his elder sister and meeting with some of her classmates and seniors at GMCH. He also aims to study at AIIMS, New Delhi, with a specialisation in cardiology.

Yagyam says he was an average student in Classes 9 and 10, but had to pull up his socks in Class 11 to crack NEET. While he started studying around 6-7 hours in the day when he started preparing, towards the end it went up to 10-11 hours, he says.

When not studying, he is fond of sports, including cricket, tennis and running. He also likes playing the guitar and is a big fan of movies by Christopher Nolan.

Devika Loomba, a student of The Millennium School in Mohali, got an AIR of 108.

Her mother is a maths teacher and father is involved in stock trading.