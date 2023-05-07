2,677 students appear for NEET-UG at four centres in Ludhiana

A total of 2,677 candidates, aspiring to secure a seat in undergraduate medical courses, appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) exam at four centres in the city on Sunday. A total of 2,737 candidates had registered for the exam. A student during security check outside a NEET-UG exam centre. (Manish/Ht)

The examination was conducted at four centres in a single shift from 2 pm to 5.20 pm. Students were allowed to enter the examination centres from 11 am till 1.30 pm. The Tight security arrangements were ensured at all the centres.

Out of 960 candidates, 947 appeared at Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Road, 415 out of 432 candidates were present at Darshan Academy, Bhamia Kalan, 539 out of 553 registered candidates appeared at BCM Arya Model School, Shastri Nagar, and 776 out of 792 candidates appeared at Atam Devki Niketan, Kidwai Nagar. A total of 60 students were absent as the attendance stood at 97.8%.

Arshdeep Kaur of Machiwara, who took the exam at BCM, Shastri Nagar, said that she is the first member of her family to pursue medical stream. Talking about the exam, she said that although difficulty of the physics portion was moderate, chemistry and biology were a bit tricky. She expects the cut-off to increase this year.

Students are required to attempt 180 questions of four marks each, out of a total of 200 questions. One mark is deducted for every wrong answer.

Prabhjot Singh, who came from Nawanshahar with his father, said that he is hoping to secure a seat in MBBS at a government college in the state. His father is a driver by profession. He added that he has been preparing for exam for two years.

NEET is an entrance exam for students who wish to pursue undergraduate medical, MBBS, dental, BDS, and AYUSH, BAMS, BUMS, BHMS etc., courses in India as well as those who wish to pursue primary medical qualifications abroad.

Paramjit Kaur, city co-ordinator for the exam, said it was conducted smoothly at all four centres.