Never ignored our workers, many loyalists given tickets this time: PDP

The PDP has announced names of 60 candidates from across J&K, however, distribution has led to a series of resignations. On Tuesday, party spokesman Tahir Sayeed submitted his resignation from basic membership of the party.

He said that he was the rightful choice for the party ticket. “Party selected a person who lost elections in the BDC. I have given over a decade to the party and didn’t leave the party when most of the former ministers and legislators left the party. I too got offers when people were leaving but I remained loyal to the party,” said Sayeed, a former journalist-turned politician.

Earlier, another close confidant of Mehbooba Mufti and her former adviser, Suhail Bukhari resigned and joined Congress. Bukhari was denied a ticket from Kreeri Wagoora, instead the party gave mandate to former minister Basharat Bukhari who had left PDP in 2018 and then joined NC and PC before rejoining the party.

Even assembly member from Watchi, Ajaz Mir who is now contesting as an independent legislator, also resigned from the PDP. “I didn’t leave the party, but Mehbooba Mufti has conveyed to me that she doesn’t need me,” said Mir.

However, the party leaders say that dozens of loyalists and ordinary workers were given tickets. “We never ignored our workers, and many loyalists were rewarded with tickets,” said party spokesman Mohit Bhat.

He said the party has a long list of loyalists who were awarded tickets this time: Abdul Rehman Veeri - Anantnag East, Dr Mehboob Beg - Anantnag, Mohammad Sartaj Madni - Devsar, Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura - Char e Shareif, Abdul Gaffar Sofi - Devsar, Ghulam Mohi Din Wani - Watchi, Mohammad Afzal Wani - Trehgam, Waheed ur Rehman Para - Pulwama, Irfan Ali Lone - Sopore, Abdul Qayoom Bhat - Shalteng, Zahoor Ahmad Mir - Pampore, Asea Naqash - Hazratbal, Firdous Tak - Kishtawar, Tahir Qadri - Sonawari, Verinder Singh Sonu-Bahu Jammu, Rajender Manhas- Samba Jammu, Narendra Shamra- RS Pora, Sandesh Mahajan-Padder Nagseni, Gulzar Ahmed Dar- DH Pora, Firdous Ahmad Mir - Karnah.

Another senior leader and party candidate from Baramulla, Mohammad Rafique Rather said that PDP never ignores loyal workers. “This time some people have been awarded tickets who have worked with party founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed. The party has always given preference to loyalists,” he said.

However, everyone isn’t happy. “At many places, the loyal and prominent candidates were ignored and new people given tickets. At some places services of old workers were ignored and a person who joined the party in the morning was awarded a ticket in the evening,” said a senior leader.