New Covid strain more lethal, follow protocol strictly: CM

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday urged people of Himachal Pradesh to strictly follow the safety protocol and stay alert against the new Covid-19 variant that is more lethal.

Presiding over a review meeting at Dr Rajendra Prasad Medical College, Tanda, the chief minister said health experts have observed that common symptoms such as cough and fever were not detected in patients infected with the mutant virus and instead they were suffering from joint pain, weakness and loss of appetite besides pneumonia. The new strain of the virus is not found in the nasopharyngeal region, rather it directly affects the lungs, which means the window period is shortened.

Thakur asked the health department to encourage people to take the vaccine to reduce chances of infection.

He directed the health authorities and the local administration to keep a close watch on people in isolation. Panchayat representatives should be involved in monitoring and encouraging people to take precautionary measures, he said, adding nobody will be allowed in public places without a mask. “The safety protocol should be followed so that economic activities are not hampered again,” he said, directing the health authorities to increase testing.

Kangra chief medical officer Dr Gurudarshan Gupta said the new strain has hit across the country. “There are no symptoms such as fever or cough, but X-ray scan shows moderate chest pneumonia. The virus spreads directly to the lungs, causing acute respiratory distress due to pneumonia. That’s why the new strain has become acute and more fatal,” he said.

Chamba deputy commissioner DC Rana, Kangra DC Rakesh Prajapati and superintendent of police Vimukt Ranjan besides Tanda medical college principal Dr Bhanu Awasthi attended the meeting.