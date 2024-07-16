New gate, cafe part of Rock Garden’s 20-cr overhaul plan

With the 50th anniversary of Rock Garden’s inauguration on the horizon in 2026, the UT administration has prepared a ₹20 crore revamp plan for this iconic landmark of the City Beautiful created by late Nek Chand. Inaugurated in 1976 and spread over 40 acres in Sector 1, Chandigarh’s Rock Garden is a popular tourist attraction with a footfall of 5,000 per day. (HT Photo)

Inaugurated in 1976 and spread over 40 acres in Sector 1, Rock Garden is a popular tourist attraction with a footfall of 5,000 per day. Many of the tourists include foreigners. The unique garden, made out of industrial and urban waste, generates an income of ₹1 lakh a day, making it one of the most profitable tourist sightseeing sites in the region.

During a meeting of UT secretary of tourism Hargunjit Kaur with officers from engineering and tourism departments at Phase-3 of Rock Garden on Monday, a new gate was proposed. As per the revamp plan, a new Rock Cafe, the extension of Doll Museum to Phase-3, expansion of the sitting area with concrete structures, creation of more statues, cashless tickets, revamped signages, and internal pathways have been proposed. Various events have also been proposed for Saturdays and Sundays besides increasing the number of toilets in all three phases.

A senior officer from UT engineering department, who was part of the meeting, said the overall plan will be sent to the Union tourism ministry for approval. “We are hopeful to start the work by the end of this year and it will be completed in one year after the ministry releases funds,” the officer said.

Surinder Bahga, a senior architect, said, “Unfortunately, after the death of its creator, Nek Chand, in June 2015, the administration has failed to conserve its sculptures, and deterioration has already started in a big way. I urge the administration to take immediate steps to control the damage.”

Rock Garden falls under the tourism department but is maintained by the engineering department.

During the visit, HT team found most of the sculptures broken. The engineering department tried to repair some of them, but it was done with cement, which gave the artworks a shabby look.

Flush with funds

Apart from the entry ticket of ₹30, the authorities earn a decent amount by renting out spaces for movie shootings. According to records, nearly ₹80 lakh is earned this way each month, but it has not helped in ensuring the upkeep of the garden.