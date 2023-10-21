New green energy project in Ladakh to help J&K: Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir administration has been able to provide more electricity to the people compared to the previous years, but the losses have also increased, lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha said on Friday. J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha addressing a press conference at Raj Bhawan in Srinagar on Friday. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

Addressing a press conference at Raj Bhawan over the power scenario in Jammu and Kashmir, Sinha said the recently approved 13 Gega Watt renewable energy project in Ladakh would benefit J&K as it would reduce dependence on hydroelectricity which diminishes during the winter.

Sinha said a very important decision was taken by the Union cabinet on Wednesday where a project on green energy corridor phase two – interstate transmission system for 13 GW renewable energy project in Ladakh was approved.

“The prestigious project will provide greener energy with reduced carbon foot prints and it will help to protect fragile environment. It will also address the issue of low voltage conditions experienced in the valley during winters,” Sinha said.

“In the last three years, there has been much augmentation in our transmission and distribution capacity. We have been able to provide more electricity to the people compared to before, but, it is also a reality that our losses have increased,” Sinha said.

He said the situation is such that J&K buys electricity at around ₹10 per unit, but supplies it at ₹1.25 per unit to the below poverty line customers. There was already a huge subsidy, but you all know how much money comes from the billing, he added.

The L-G said the administration is trying to undertake metering at a large scale in the Union territory. In the first phase, smart meters are being installed in Srinagar and Jammu.

Our endeavour will be to have minimum curtailment in the areas where 100% metering has been achieved, he said, referring to the electricity curtailment in the city for the winter months.

With inputs from agencies

