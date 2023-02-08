New groundwater charges: Punjab govt constitutes district committees to manage water resources

With a view to implement new directions issued by the Punjab Water Regulation & Development Authority (PWRDA), Punjab government has constituted the District Implementation Committees on Water Resources Department (DICWRD).

These committees are headed by the concerned deputy commissioner and the executive engineer (Water Resources) is the member secretary.

All district level officers concerned with the Water Resources Department such as Commissioner of Municipal Corporation, Executive Officer of Municipal Committee, District Development and Panchayats Officer, Divisional Soil Conservation Officer, Executive Officer of Punjab Pollution Control Board are members of the committee.

Disclosing this here, an official spokesperson said that the PWRDA and Water Resources department held the first meeting with all member secretaries of the DICWRD (Executive Engineers) to brief them about implementing the new groundwater directions.

The DICWRD shall enforce the directions for all non-exempt users who have to pay groundwater charges with effect from February 1, 2023. It was explained that although users have been given a grace period of three months or more to apply for permission for extracting groundwater, they have to pay the charges from February 1, 2023 itself. Details can be accessed on the website of the Authority https://pwrda.org.

The spokesperson further said that DICWRD will conduct random inspections to check whether user has installed a water meter of the required specifications.

Small users extracting less than 1,500 cubic meters per month may install a mechanical water meter.

However, all users extracting more than 1,500 cubic meters per month have to install a digital water meter with telemetry. The Authority is setting up its online portal which will be functional soon and all digital water meters with telemetry will automatically send the water meter reading to the online portal of the Authority.

The committee will also inspect the water conservation schemes submitted by a user. After inspection and approval of the Authority, a user who conserves water shall be entitled to water conservation credits equal to ₹2.50 per cubic meter of water conserved.