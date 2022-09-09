New indoor stadium: Govt sets ball rolling for squash court, shooting range in Bathinda
The district administration has planned to set up a state-of-the-art multipurpose indoor sports stadium in Bathinda city to give local youth exposure to various sports including shooting and squash.
Official sources said a vacant open-air stadium at the thermal colony has been shortlisted to develop the facility.
Deputy commissioner Showkat Ahmad Parry said the Bathinda development authority (BDA) was tasked to identify 2-acre land in the city limits for the project.
“A couple of sites were proposed and we are in the final phase of planning. Work will begin soon,” said the DC.
Additional chief administration of BDA RP Singh said as there was hardly any vacant public space in the city area, the proposed site, located on Bathinda’s outskirts, is the best option.”We have ample space there and the thermal colony stadium site is easily approachable for budding players as it is located on the national highway,” said the official.
District sports officer (DSO) Rupinder Singh said the upcoming stadium will have an exclusive squash court, shooting range, meditation and yoga space.
“The proposed indoor stadium will also be used to train in events like judo, kabaddi, wrestling, basketball etc. The administration has planned to open similar stadiums at the block level to give a sound platform to the youth,” said Singh, also a hockey coach. He said the sports minister has already to appoint coaches for the sports training.
Largest district in southwest Punjab, Bathinda has limited sports training facilities. The city has a multipurpose outdoor sports stadium but it failed to serve its purpose.
“The stadium is mainly used by the city residents for casual walking and the athletes are unable to follow their routine exercises. Footballers cannot play due to crowding in the stadium. We tried to fix entry time for the non-sportspersons but it did not yield results,” said the DSO adding the city needs another athletic track exclusively for players.
Ludhiana | PAU V-C sets hope on Centre for funds to encourage research
After three wheat varieties developed by Punjab Agricultural University have been identified for release at the national level by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal has asked the Union government to provide funds for further research and innovation and recognise the potential of PAU. He was quick to add that each scientist in the university has been dedicatedly working in the national interest.
NEET 2022: All India 34th ranker Bareilly’s Eeshaan wants to be a cardiologist
“He set his goal in class 10. He would solve questions with his elder sister Naraiyani who also cracked NEET earlier and is presently a second year MBBS student,” said Eeshaan Agrawal father Dr Piyush Agrawal who is a senior faculty at SRMS Medical College in Bareilly over the telephone. “I want to be a cardiologist,” said Eeshaan who is aiming to get a seat at AIIMS, New Delhi. He got a total 705 marks.
NEET UG 2022: Yashik Bansal tops Ludhiana, placed among top 100 with AIR 92
Securing a place among top 100 rank holders, Yashik Bansal brought laurels to the district by bagging all-india rank 92 in NEET result 2022, declared by the National Testing Agency on Wednesday late evening. Bansal topped the district by securing 99.9994 percentile and scored 700. Bansal, a student of DCM Presidency School, Jamalpur, is now looking forward to bag a seat at Vardhman Mahavir Medical College, Delhi. He attained 96.2% in his Class 12.
Delhi Police busts gang of cyber frauds, 65 arrested
Sixty-five people were arrested and bound down under a warrant for allegedly duping over 200 people on the pretext of updating their electricity bills, police here said on Thursday. The arrests were made in raids conducted in 22 cities across the country in the last 10 days. The accused duped these people installing a remote access software in their victims' mobile phones and accessing their OTPs, or one time passwords, police said.
Punjab government will bring a law to prevent sale of duplicate pesticides, seeds: Dhaliwal
The Punjab government will bring a law to prevent the sale of duplicate and substandard pesticides, fertilisers and seeds to save agriculture and stop malpractices, said agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Thursday. He also warned that if any officer is found involved in any malpractices, they will not be spared. The government also plans to introduce a trace and tracking system for complete monitoring of pesticides, fertilizers and seeds from production to the farmer.
