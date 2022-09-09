New indoor stadium: Govt sets ball rolling for squash court, shooting range in Bathinda

The district administration has planned to set up a state-of-the-art multipurpose indoor sports stadium in Bathinda city to give local youth exposure to various sports including shooting and squash.

Official sources said a vacant open-air stadium at the thermal colony has been shortlisted to develop the facility.

Deputy commissioner Showkat Ahmad Parry said the Bathinda development authority (BDA) was tasked to identify 2-acre land in the city limits for the project.

“A couple of sites were proposed and we are in the final phase of planning. Work will begin soon,” said the DC.

Additional chief administration of BDA RP Singh said as there was hardly any vacant public space in the city area, the proposed site, located on Bathinda’s outskirts, is the best option.”We have ample space there and the thermal colony stadium site is easily approachable for budding players as it is located on the national highway,” said the official.

District sports officer (DSO) Rupinder Singh said the upcoming stadium will have an exclusive squash court, shooting range, meditation and yoga space.

“The proposed indoor stadium will also be used to train in events like judo, kabaddi, wrestling, basketball etc. The administration has planned to open similar stadiums at the block level to give a sound platform to the youth,” said Singh, also a hockey coach. He said the sports minister has already to appoint coaches for the sports training.

Largest district in southwest Punjab, Bathinda has limited sports training facilities. The city has a multipurpose outdoor sports stadium but it failed to serve its purpose.

“The stadium is mainly used by the city residents for casual walking and the athletes are unable to follow their routine exercises. Footballers cannot play due to crowding in the stadium. We tried to fix entry time for the non-sportspersons but it did not yield results,” said the DSO adding the city needs another athletic track exclusively for players.