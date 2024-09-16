Menu Explore
New Ludhiana MC chief takes over, asks wings to set 100-day targets

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Sep 16, 2024 10:06 PM IST

A 2016-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Aaditya Dachalwal on Monday took charge as the municipal corporation (MC) commissioner and asked the MC wings to set 100-day targets.

Newly appointed Commissioner, Municipal Corporation Aaditya Dachalwal interacting with MC officials in zone D office in Ludhiana on Monday, September 16, 2024. (Ht Photo)
Newly appointed Commissioner, Municipal Corporation Aaditya Dachalwal interacting with MC officials in zone D office in Ludhiana on Monday, September 16, 2024. (Ht Photo)

In a meeting conducted soon after assuming charge at MC’s Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar, Dachalwal directed the officials concerned to focus on better sanitation, delivery of public services and recovery of dues, among others, in their targets for the working of their departments. Dachalwal was previously posted as Patiala MC commissioner. He has also served as additional commissioner in Ludhiana MC.

He said that solid waste management, recovery of dues, improved and hassle-free public services, expediting development works, Buddha Nullah rejuvenation and 24x7 canal water supply project are among the priority sectors. He added that rigorous efforts will be made to improve the conditions at ground level.

Dachalwal appealed to the residents to support the authorities in keeping the city clean and improving solid waste management by handing over segregated waste, dry and wet, to the garbage collectors. He urged the residents to pay taxes in time as the funds are used for providing basic amenities to the locals and for taking up development works in the city.

Earlier, Dachalwal was welcomed by senior officials of civic body.

