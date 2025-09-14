New Panchkula DC gets cracking, orders pothole repairs within three days

Taking note of the inconvenience being caused to the public, newly appointed deputy commissioner Satpal Sharma on Saturday strictly directed officials concerned to repair potholes on all Panchkula roads within three days. Heavy rains have left several stretches across Panchkula riddled with potholes, making commute risky and arduous. (HT)

The directions came during a crucial meeting with officials from the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority (PMDA), municipal corporation, Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board, public works department and urban local bodies.

Announcing that he will personally inspect the condition of the roads, the DC instructed the officers to prioritise completion of this work, stressing that no negligence will be tolerated.

Earlier in the morning, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini reviewed the condition of roads damaged by heavy rains with deputy commissioners of all districts via video conferencing from Chandigarh.

He directed them to ensure that the roads are repaired at the earliest to prevent any disruptions in commute.

Panchkula DC Satpal Sharma, who also attended the meeting via video conference from the Mini-Secretariat’s conference hall, assured the chief minister that the pothole repair work on city roads will be completed within three days.

Bumpy ride on Zirakpur-Parwanoo 27 km stretch

The 27-km stretch from Zirakpur to Parwanoo, falling in Panchkula district, is in a deplorable condition, with potholes caused by heavy rains damaging this crucial highway.

An inspection by HT on Thursday found the road in bad shape, leaving commuters, especially two-wheeler riders, struggling amid sudden shocks and imbalance.

Both sides of the highway are damaged at several points, with multiple potholes making the journey arduous. However, officials of the company that was allotted the Chandimandir Toll Plaza work on National Highway-5 in July this year claimed that patchwork is being carried out regularly.

They said labourers and a contractor had been engaged for the task, while daily monitoring reports were being sent to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

A worker involved in the repair said they usually complete patchwork on one to three kilometres daily, depending on the weather, as a dry surface was required.

An official added that overlay work on the road will begin once the weather cleared. “The overlay will cover the entire 27-km stretch to ensure commuters do not face difficulty,” the official said.

“So far, we have covered many potholes and work is underway. We are also using heavy machines to provide a smoother passage,” another employee said.

City roads crying for attention

While patchwork is being carried out on NH-5, the damaged city roads continue to await repairs. The main road near the Sector 10/11 roundabout is completely broken, with gravel scattered across the junction, posing risk to two-wheelers.

Potholes have further worsened the situation at this crucial roundabout. Similarly, other city roads, including the one leading to the MC office in Sector 14, have developed large potholes. Sectoral roads don’t fare better.

The Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) has allotted a tender worth ₹43 lakh for the repair of roads in Industrial Area, which are among the worst in the city.

The major roads in Panchkula city fall under the jurisdiction of the PMDA and HSVP, while MC is responsible for sectoral roads.