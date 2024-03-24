 New transport minister takes bus to Chandigarh before - Hindustan Times
New transport minister takes bus to Chandigarh before

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Mar 24, 2024 07:06 AM IST

Goel, a two-time MLA, was also given the women and child development portfolio as minister of state (Independent Charge)

Ambala City MLA Aseem Goel, who was given charge of the transport department on Friday night, boarded a Haryana roadways bus from Ambala to Chandigarh to attend the cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini.

His office said the minister spoke to the passengers and sought suggestions on how to improve the working of roadways by adding more facilities and reducing inconvenience to them. (HT Photo)
