New Year’s eve celebrations largely peaceful in Ludhiana

New Year’s eve celebrations remained largely peaceful in the city on Saturday, even as some people were detained by police for creating nuisance at markets and roads under the influence of alcohol. They were later released.

One such incident was reported from Sarabha Nagar market, where a man was detained for causing inconvenience to others under the influence of alcohol. Similarly, some youngsters were detained at railway station road. Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, investigation) Rupinder Kaur Sra said police used mild force to control the revellers.

Joint commissioner of police Saumya Mishra said that checkpoints were in place across the city till the wee hours of Sunday. She said that FIRs have been registered against those violating norms, but no violent activity was reported on Saturday night.

The traffic police wing has also issued a number of challans for drunken driving. Over six challans were issued by just at Bharat Nagar Chowk.

Besides, Salem Tabri police booked Baljinder Singh of Sector 32, Chandigarh Road, the owner of Baba Chicken Dhaba on Bahadur ke Road, for serving alcohol without license.

Further, Division Number 1 police lodged an FIR against Gurwinder Singh of Prem Nagar, Atul Gupta of Durgapuri, Sandeep Kumar of Subhash Nagar and Rohit Kumar of Haibowal. Police said that Rohit owns Pishori Dhaba near Railway Station who was serving alcohol in the open to the other accused without a licence.