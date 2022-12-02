Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Newborn girl’s body found in Sec-20

Published on Dec 02, 2022 12:44 AM IST

Body of a newborn girl, wrapped in a dupatta, was found near the Sector 20 mosque. As per the police, the child could be a day or two old

The body of the new born girl has been kept in the mortuary at the GMSH-16 and a case against an unidentified person under Section 318 of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 20 police station. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A body of a newborn girl child was found abandoned in bushes in Sector 20 late on Wednesday night. The body was wrapped in a dupatta.

Police said information regarding the body, which was found near the Sector 20 mosque, was shared by a passer-by. As per the police, the child could be a day or two old.

Notably, the incident comes only three days after the body of a newborn boy was found near a nallah in Mauli Jagran.

Police are scanning CCTVs installed in the area and have also sought birth and pregnancy records from different hospitals.

The body has been kept in the mortuary at the GMSH-16. Police have registered a case against an unidentified person under Section 318 (Concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 20 police station.

Friday, December 02, 2022
