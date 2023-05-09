Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Woman hangs self in Machhiwara village

Ludhiana: Woman hangs self in Machhiwara village

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 09, 2023 11:58 PM IST

The Machhiwara police initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of CrPC following the statement of the family members of the deceased

Depressed over the death of her newborn daughter, a 28-year-old woman ended her life by hanging herself from the ceiling fan at her home at Mand Jodhwal village of Machhiwara on Monday. According to the family members, she was unable to bear the pain of the death of the newborn and went into depression.

According to the family members, she was unable to bear the pain of the death of the newborn and went into depression. (iStock)
According to the family members, she was unable to bear the pain of the death of the newborn and went into depression. (iStock)

The Machhiwara police initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of CrPC following the statement of the family members of the deceased.

The mother of the victim stated that her daughter got married in 2018. She already had two daughters. One and a half months ago, she gave birth to another girl. Around 14 days ago, the newborn girl died following an illness. Following the death of the newborn, she went into depression.

The husband of the deceased stated that on Monday he and his father had gone to work, while his wife was alone at home. When he returned home in the evening, he was shocked to see his wife hanging from the ceiling fan. He immediately informed the police.

Sub-inspector Saudagar Singh, who is investigating the case, said the body has been handed over to the family for cremation after conducting a post-mortem examination.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
depression death hanging + 1 more
depression death hanging
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out