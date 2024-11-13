Newly elected MLAs learn nuances of legislative work

With the three-day winter session of the Haryana assembly set to begin on Wednesday, a training programme was held on Tuesday at Haryana Niwas to familiarise the newly elected MLAs of the 15th Haryana legislative assembly with legislative procedures. An official spokesperson said that a more extensive training programme will be organised in the future. (HT File)

The session will commence with the governor’s address to the House. The assembly session will conclude on November 18, with three sittings and breaks in between.

The training programme was addressed by assembly speaker Harvinder Kalyan, cabinet minister Krishna Lal Panwar, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, MLA Krishna Gehlawat and former additional secretary of the assembly Ram Narayan Yadav. In this session, PRS legislative research expert Chakshu Roy provided insight into the nuances of legislative work to the MLAs.

An official spokesperson said that a more extensive training programme will be organised in the future.

In his address, speaker Harvinder Kalyan highlighted the constitutional powers vested in legislatures, noting that no court at any level interferes in their proceedings, making it a model of freedom of expression and a powerful medium for representing the voice of the people. He emphasised the importance of understanding procedural aspects like the Question Hour, Zero Hour, Adjournment Motion, Suspension Motion and No-Confidence Motion.

The speaker said a two-day training session will also be held before the upcoming Budget Session. He urged all members, especially first-time MLAs, to participate earnestly.

Cabinet minister Krishna Lal Panwar shared his experiences in the training session, advising first-time MLAs to listen carefully to senior members during the session. This would increase their knowledge and improve their understanding of assembly proceedings, enabling them to address public issues more earnestly in the House. He also spoke about maintaining the dignity of the assembly by following the speaker’s instructions and adhering to the time limits.

Calling the assembly the highest temple of democracy, former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda encouraged members to spend time in the library.

“Being an MLA is not enough. It’s essential to focus on what to do next and how to raise the voice of the common people,” Hooda said asking the legislators to maintain a respectful demeanour.

PRS expert Chakshu Roy advised that the dignity of the House is upheld by the conduct of the MLAs. He also shared numerous tips with the MLAs on ensuring smooth proceedings. He said the criticisms should be about ideas, not individuals.