Newly married couple attacked with sharp-edged weapons in Fatehabad
A newly married couple was allegedly attacked with sharp-edged weapons by six persons at Fatehabad’s Bhuna. Police said the couple has been undergoing treatment at community health centre
A newly married couple was allegedly attacked with sharp-edged weapons by six persons at Fatehabad’s Bhuna on Friday, said the police.
As per information, 24-year-old Mahender Singh, a resident of Sinthala village in the district, said he got married to his friend Poonam of Dholu village against her family’s wishes on June 22 this year at a local court in Fatehabad.
“Around 1 pm, we both were going to Bhuna from my native village. Six persons on two motorcycles led by my wife’s cousins Ravi and Bajrang intercepted us on the way. They attacked us with sharp-edged weapons,” the complainant added.
Bhuna police station acting SHO Aruna said the couple has been undergoing treatment at the community health centre here and they are in the process of registering an FIR.
“Prime facie, it appears that the woman’s family was upset as she married against their wishes. More information will be ascertained after questioning,” the SHO added.
-
Vande Bharat train arrives in Ludhiana for initial trials
Working towards the goal of starting over 400 Vande Bharat trains across the country by 2025, the Northern Railways on Friday conducted a trial run of an advanced model of the aforesaid elite train between Sahnewal and New Morinda Junction railway station. Notably, union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her budget speech in February this year, had announced plans to start 400 Vande Bharat trains across the country in the next three years.
-
Yamunanagar man convicted for wife’s murder held from Bareilly in UP after 10 years
The Special Task Force of the Haryana Police has arrested a convict in the murder case of Sheespal's wife in Karnal's Indri in 2002, who was absconding for the last 10 years and had changed his identity impersonating an ayurvedic practitioner in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district. He was arrested by a team led by sub-inspector Ram Kumar of the STF's Ambala unit on Thursday from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district.
-
IED planted under Amritsar cop’s vehicle: Ludhiana man held for helping key accused procure SIMs
Police uncovered the involvement of a city resident in planting a bomb under the vehicle of Amritsar sub-inspector Dilbagh Singh. Ludhiana police, in a joint operation with counter-intelligence, rounded up the suspect and informed the Amritsar police. Police also found out that one of the main accused in planting the explosives, Fatehvir Singh, had stayed in a luxury hotel at Ludhiana-Ferozepur road in Ludhiana on August 15.
-
Ailing Punjab govt hospitals: Understaffed, overburdened Patiala medical college turns men into machines
Despite being located in a city, which is home to a former chief minister and the current health minister, the government medical college and Rajindra hospital here is struggling to deliver quality healthcare to patients. The result: Patients are the biggest sufferers. Patiala is a home town of former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, and present health and medical education minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra. Add to it, a major crunch of housekeeping employees.
-
Baby’s kidnapping puts spotlight on Ludhiana’s organised trafficking ring
Police solved the kidnapping case of a three-month old infant within 20 hours, arresting nine accused on Friday. The accused are alleged members of a well-organised human trafficking gang, who handed over the infant to a couple in Bathinda. Parveen Kaur of Shimlapuri is already facing a trial in a trafficking case. Following the directions, seven separate teams had been formed.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics