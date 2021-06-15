Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Newly married woman commits suicide in Ludhiana
(Image for representational purpose only)
chandigarh news

Newly married woman commits suicide in Ludhiana

The police have recovered a purported suicide note from the spot wherein she has mentioned that she is ending her life as she was mentally disturbed
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUN 15, 2021 01:00 AM IST

A 25-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at the house of one of her male friends in Gagan Nagar.

The police have recovered a purported suicide note from the spot wherein she has mentioned that she is ending her life as she was mentally disturbed and her friend should not be blamed or harassed for her extreme step.

Sub-Inspector Ranjit Singh from Daba police station said that the woman had got married a month ago and committed suicide on Sunday when her friend and his family members were not present at home.

The couple were having a discord and her husband had confiscated her mobile phone. Around a week ago, the woman had left the house of her husband and gone to Delhi to one of her friends’ house. Meanwhile, her in-laws had lodged a missing complaint at a police station in Mansa.

The woman had returned to Ludhiana from Delhi two days ago, but she didn’t go to her parents’ house and contacted her male friend.

The police have informed her family members and asked her husband to handover her mobile phone for further investigation.

The woman had completed her MBA while her husband is a contractor.

A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).

