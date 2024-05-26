 Newly married woman ends life in Mohali; in-laws booked - Hindustan Times
Newly married woman ends life in Mohali; in-laws booked

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 26, 2024 08:40 AM IST

Kharar police booked her husband and in-laws for abetment to suicide; the victim’s family accused her in-laws of harassment as they could not spend much on her marriage

Married just last month, a 19-year-old woman ended her life by hanging herself at her in-laws’ house in Kharar on Friday evening.

After meeting her parents in the afternoon, she ended her life around 6 pm. Kharar police have booked the accused under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code. (iStock)
After meeting her parents in the afternoon, she ended her life around 6 pm. Kharar police have booked the accused under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code. (iStock)

Police said the woman hailed from Bihar and married a Bhagomajra resident on April 22 this year.

Kharar police booked her husband and in-laws for abetment to suicide. The victim’s family accused her in-laws of harassment as they could not spend much on her marriage.

“The marriage expenditure was incurred by my daughter’s in-laws who had insisted on marriage even after we told them that we needed some time to save money. But they turned down our request and footed the marriage’s expenses. Fifteen days later, they started harassing and taunting my daughter for her poor status, demanding money,” the victim’s mother alleged.

The victim had called her family on Friday and asked them to visit her house, complaining of harassment by her husband and in-laws.

After meeting her parents in the afternoon, she ended her life around 6 pm. Kharar police have booked the accused under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Newly married woman ends life in Mohali; in-laws booked
