Newlywed woman stabbed to death by spurned stalker in Talwandi Sabo

After the murder, the accused, Charanjit Singh, 27, allegedly attempted to take his life. He was rushed to Guru Gobind Singh Government Medical College, Faridkot, in a critical condition
Published on Mar 03, 2022 01:20 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

BATHINDA: A 26-year-old newlywed woman was stabbed to death by her jilted lover in broad daylight in Talwandi Sabo town of Bathinda district on Wednesday.

After the murder, the accused, Charanjit Singh, 27, allegedly attempted to take his life. He was rushed to Guru Gobind Singh Government Medical College, Faridkot, in a critical condition.

The victim, Manpreet Kaur, was married a week ago in the adjoining Sirsa district of Haryana.

Talwandi Sabo deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Jasmeet Singh Sahiwal said the crime took place near Bhai Dhal Singh park locality.

He said Manpreet was fatally attacked with a knife in her abdomen in front of her mother Mandeep Kaur.

The victim was rushed to the civil hospital in Talwandi Sabo but succumbed due to excessive bleeding caused by deep wounds.

The woman and the accused belonged to Talwandi Sabo town, said the police.

“As per the preliminary investigation, Charanjit was obsessive about Manpreet. But her family did not approve of the relationship and she was married about a week ago. As Manpreet came to meet her parents, she was attacked by Charanjit,” said the DSP.

Later, Charanjit stabbed himself on the spot and suffered serious injuries, he added.

Thursday, March 03, 2022
