Next round of seat-sharing talks between NC, Congress likely soon

As Congress leadership is strongly urging the National Conference (NC) to spare south Kashmir’s Anantnag Lok Sabha seat for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the leaders of two parties are likely to meet in New Delhi within next few days to seal the seat-sharing agreement for six Lok Sabha seats of J&K and Ladakh. Farooq Abdullah (HT File)

The NC has been adamant to contest from all three seats of Kashmir, Baramulla, Srinagar and Anantnag, with party vice-president Omar Abdullah stating that they were alerady with them. The NC is also pressing for talks on two seats of Jammu and one seat of Ladakh. The leaders of NC and the Congress held several meetings to complete the process.

Those privy to developments said that Congress high command has dropped hints to the NC that it could be accommodated in Ladakh.

Along with Congress, the NC and the PDP are part of the INDIA bloc. All three parties also have strong vote bank in Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary seat. However, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s candidature could give INDIA bloc a strong face for the parliamentary seat where the Bharatiya Janata Party is hoping its first victory.

“There is strong possibility that NC and Congress leaders will be meeting in New Delhi to seal the seat sharing of J&K and Ladakh. Hopefully, all partners of INDIA group will be satisfied,” said a senior Congress leader privy to the details.

NC chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq refused to share details about the proposed meeting. While Congress team will be represented by senior central and J&K leaders, the NC team will be represented either by Omar Abdullah or Farooq Abdullah, along with other leaders.

On February 17, NC president Farooq said in a press conference that his party will contest elections on all five Lok Sabha seats from Jammu and Kashmir independently. Omar had later clarified that NC was a part of the INDIA bloc.