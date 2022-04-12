Nexus Malls executive director Anil Malhotra gets bail in sexual harassment case
Three days after his arrest in a sexual harassment case, Anil Malhotra, a top executive with Nexus Malls, which owns Elante Mall, was granted bail by a local court on Monday.
The complainant, who was Malhotra’s former co-worker, had alleged that he had been stalking, sexually harassing, threatening and blackmailing her. She had also alleged that Malhotra had sent some abusive text messages to her and her husband, and stalked her when she had visited the Elante mall, which is owned by the Nexus group, a few times.
On her complaint, Malhotra was booked under Sections 354 (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking), 294 (obscene acts and songs), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Industrial Area police station, and arrested.
He had been produced in the court of chief judicial magistrate Aman Inder Singh on Thursday and sent to three-day police remand, which ended on Monday.
In the petition, senior advocate and former advocate general, Punjab, APS Deol said, “The complainant leveled false and frivolous allegations against the petitioner. He (Malhotra) is a victim of a well-hatched conspiracy and the complaint was filed due to their bitter rivalry.”
Malhotra is also named in the criminal case registered last week after mall officials barricaded the entrance of the food court following a dispute with the lessee.
The counsel stated: “The lessee, in well-designed conspiracy and very clandestinely through the complainant, moved the complaint in the same police station in order to damage his (Malhotra’s) reputation.”
He further stated in the petition that Gupta and the present complainant got this FIR registered with an ulterior motive, to falsely implicate the petitioner. Detailed order is awaited.
School’s MD arrested over minor’s rape: Mohali pvt schools’ body supports strike
Senior office-bearers of Mohali Private Unaided Schools' Association, which comprises as many as 80 private schools in Mohali district, supported the strike called by private schools all across Punjab on Monday and held a protest against the arrest of the managing director of a Gurdaspur school after a four-year-old girl student was allegedly raped on the premises last month.
Mohali: Phase-5 carjacking case cracked with arrest of two
Less than 24 hours after a Ropar resident was shot and robbed of his Hyundai i-20 car in the parking lot of the Phase-5 market in Mohali, police arrested two persons and recovered the vehicle. The accused have been identified as Hardev Singh Cheema, a resident of Sector 30, and a native of Bihar, Rohit Kumar. Both had taken a rented accommodation in Shahi Majra village.
At least 36 cattle die in Ghaziabad cow shelter fire
At least 36 cows at a 'gaushala' (cow shelter) located in Kanawani village near Indirapuram were burnt to death after a major fire from the nearby shanties spread to the cow shelter on Monday afternoon. The fire started at the shanties adjacent to Ahinsa Khand-2 in Indirapuram at around 1pm. The officials of the fire department said that they rushed 10 fire tenders after they received a call at 1.17pm.
Second day of expanded booster drive in Gurugram sees weaker response than first day
Two-hundred-and-sixty people between the age of 18 and 60 years took a precautionary or booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine on Monday, the second day of the expanded drive, lesser than the 304 who took the dose on Sunday--a low number for the first day of the drive to begin with. However, officials of the health department said that the numbers could be low as not all hospitals are conducting the vaccination sessions.
12 students of Shemrock School, Mohali, selected for NDA
Twelve students from Shemrock Senior Secondary School who have been trained at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute have been selected for the National Defence Academy. Shemrock Principal Prineet Sohal while honouring the students on Monday said that since the first AFPI course in 2013, the school has inducted 180 cadets to NDA. Chairman of Shemrock School Amarjit Singh Bajwa appreciated the efforts of the faculty of the school and AFPI.
