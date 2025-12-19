NGT disposes of application concerning ‘muck dumping’ in Satluj by Sunni dam project

The Principal Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), New Delhi, has disposed of an application concerning alleged dumping of muck into the river Satluj during blasting activities for the Sunni Dam Hydroelectric Project in Sunni tehsil, Shimla district. The Principal Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), New Delhi, has disposed of an application concerning alleged dumping of muck into the river Satluj during blasting activities for the Sunni Dam Hydroelectric Project in Sunni tehsil, Shimla district. (Representational image)

The application was filed by one Mahendra Verma. The application, registered on the basis of a letter petition dated June 6, 2025, invoked the NGT’s suo motu jurisdiction.

During the hearing, the Tribunal noted that similar grievances regarding the same project had already been examined. A Joint Committee comprising the Himachal Pradesh Pollution Control Board (HPPCB) and the District Forest Officer, Shimla, had already conducted inspections and submitted a report, which was disposed of by order dated April 9, 2024. Environmental compensation was imposed on the project proponent, and directions were issued to ensure compliance with environmental safeguards.

The Tribunal observed that a fresh application raising similar grievances without specifying the exact locations of alleged violations is not maintainable. Appropriate remedies are available through filing a miscellaneous or execution application in the earlier matter in case of any residual grievance or non-compliance.

The applicant was given liberty to approach the Member Secretary, HPPCB, with a detailed complaint. The HPPCB has been directed to take action in accordance with law if such a complaint is filed.

Environmental compensation amount use: Joint panel gets 4 weeks to file report

The National Green Tribunal (NGT), Principal Bench, New Delhi, grants four weeks to the joint committee regarding the utilisation of environmental compensation amounts deposited with the Central and Himachal Pradesh Pollution Control Boards (CPCB and HPPCB).

During the resumed hearing of the matter relating to environmental compliance and remedial measures in Bilaspur district, Himachal Pradesh.

During the hearing the Joint Committee could not file its report within the stipulated time due to delay in submission of a technical expert report dated 13 December 2025. The matter has been listed for further hearing on 12 February 2026