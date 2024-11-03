NGT issues notice on single-use plastic in Punjab’s Jalandhar

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought a reply from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the state of Punjab, and others on the alleged failure of the authorities in prohibiting the use of single-use plastic in Jalandhar. In an order passed on October 25, the bench said: “Issue notice to the respondents for filing their replies by way of affidavit at least one week before the next date of hearing.” (HT File)

A bench of NGT chairperson justice Prakash Shrivastava was hearing a plea claiming that there was uncontrolled use of single-use plastic in various forms at the ground level despite a ban on its manufacture, distribution and sale.

In an order passed on October 25, the bench said: “Issue notice to the respondents for filing their replies by way of affidavit at least one week before the next date of hearing.”

The bench, also comprising judicial member justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel, will next hear the matter on February 18.

The respondents in the matter are the state of Punjab, CPCB, Punjab Pollution Control Board, Jalandhar deputy commissioner, Jalandhar municipal corporation, Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company, and the department of environment and climate change. PTI