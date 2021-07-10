NGT monitoring panel directs Moga admn to expedite installation work of STPs

The National Green Tribunal (NGT)’s monitoring committee for Punjab has directed the Moga deputy commissioner to expedite the ongoing work of installing the Seechewal model-based sewage treatment plants (STPs) at Nihal Singh Wala, Bhadni Kalan, Kot Isse Khan and Fatehgarh Panjtoor towns in the district to prevent groundwater contamination due to discharge of untreated waste into water bodies.

The committee led by tribunal chairman Justice Jasbir Singh (retired) and member Balbir Singh Seechewal on Friday inspected all STPs, complete or incomplete, in seven towns of the district. The committee during the inspection found that untreated waste water and sewage from four towns is being discharged into ponds and drains due to the failure of the Moga administration and local civic bodies to complete the installation work of STPs.

Municipal officials said there are 6 ponds in Fatehgarh Panjtoor, 1 in Kot Ise Khan, 3 in Badni Kalan and 2 in Nihal Singh Wala.

The NGT in its order on May 21, 2020, had directed all civic bodies in the Malwa region to ensure setting up of STPs and work on connecting all the drains and other sources of sewage with them to prevent groundwater contamination.

Justice Jasbir Singh (retired) said, “The work of installing STPs at Nihal Singh Wala, Bhadni Kalan, Kot Isse Khan and Fatehgarh Panjtoor is in slow progress and untreated waste water of these towns is falling into water bodies. Only the STPs at Moga and Dharamkot towns are functional while installation work of STP at Baghapurana has been completed. Even it is yet to get operational.”

“We have directed the Moga deputy commissioner to expedite and complete work before the deadline or be ready to face environmental compensation. If they fail to complete the work on time, the compensation will be imposed on civic bodies concerned,” he added.

According to the monitoring committee, some of STPs have deadlines till July 31 while others are given time till September 30.

Seechewal, said, “An inspection report will be prepared and then submitted to the NGT for further action.”