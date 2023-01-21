NGT slaps 70-crore fine on 343 stone crushers in Haryana

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed a fine of ₹70 crore on 343 stone crushers in Haryana’s Mahendergarh and Charkhi Dadri districts.

The NGT chairperson justice Aadarsh Kumar Goyal-led bench recommended action in the case of ‘Tejpal vs State of Haryana’. Engineer Tejpal Yadav has been struggling against environmental degradation and pollution due to stone crushers in Mahendergarh.

The NGT chairperson had formed a six-member expert committee comprising environment experts from the IIT for a high-level probe into violations by stone crushers in Mahendergarh district. The dust particles emanating from the stone crusher zone had resulted in various diseases to those living in its nearby vicinity. The NGT had also directed the Haryana health director general for conducting the health check-ups of the residents.