NGT comes down on Punjab over pollution of Ghaggar river
The principal bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) headed by Justice Sudhir Agarwal on Thursday came down heavily on the Punjab government over its inability to prevent pollution in the Ghaggar river.
Sunaina, advocate-cum-social activist, had filed a petition in the tribunal seeking issue of time-bound directions to authorities to take preventive measures to avoid pollution in the Ghaggar river and install more sewage treatment plant (STPs) in all villages in its vicinity.
NGT observed that residents living in the vicinity of Ghaggar don’t have access to clean and potable water as the groundwater is critically polluted and the farmers there use this water to cultivate crops, which are then supplied to cities like Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula, and Patiala. Sunaina stated in the petition stated that the scenario gets worse when the river passes through the Derabassi-Rajpura-Patiala area where it has turned black and a foul smell emanates from it.
“Ghaggar’s pollution can be attributed to discharge of industrial effluents as well as municipal waste. They directly enter the river from villages where STPs haven’t been installed. The water is unfit for use and results in skin problems, and health problems such as cancer and typhoid for those who use it as a water source,” said the petition,
While disposing of the present petition, NGT has directed Suniana to take appropriate steps for execution of the order if it is not properly implemented by appropriate authorities.
Corruption case| No bail to ex-LIT chairman Raman Balasubramanium, 5 others
The court of additional sessions judge Ajit Atri on Thursday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of former chairperson of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust, Raman Balasubramanium, in a corruption case related to sale of plots. Apart from him, LIT executive officer Kuljit Kaur, clerk Parveen Kumar and junior assistant Harmit Singh, who are in judicial custody in the case, had also applied for regular bail, but the court dismissed their applications too.
Woman, her mother-in-law shot dead in Hisar’s Hansi, 4 booked
A woman and Supriya's mother-in-law were allegedly shot dead by four assailants at Hisar's Hansi in the wee hours on Thursday, the police said. In his complaint to the police, lawyer Bunty Yadav said four armed assailants led by Sonu and Monu barged into his house around 6.30 am and fired shots at his wife Supriya, who was making tea in the kitchen, and hher mother-in-law Geeta Yadav
Max Hospital in Mohali launches surgical robot
Max Hospital in Mohali has launched the 'Da Vinci Xi', a robot which will be used for surgeries under various disciplines including gynaecology, oncology, urology, general surgery, bariatric (weight loss), hernia and gastrointestinal. Dr Vivek Bindal, associate director of bariatric and robotic surgery; and Dr Anupam Goel, consultant bariatric and GI surgery, said this surgical robot will enable doctors to perform complex surgeries with increased precision, flexibility and minimal blood loss.
Era beats Prachi in group 1 of Haryana state TT championship
Bhiwani's Era Jain outplayed Prachi Yadav of Rewari in the U-15 girls' group 1 game during the 11th Haryana State ranking Table Tennis Championship being held in Panchkula. In the U-15 girls' group 2 match, Mehar of Jind beat Yamunanagar's Asmi Kaycee 11-4,11-5, 11-7 to surge ahead. In the boys' U-17 group 1 match. MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS Vehicle lifter arrested with 4 stolen bikes A resident of Bapu Dham Colony was arrested with four stolen motorcycles.
Three booked for workers’ death in Bahadurgarh factory gas leak
A day after four workers died after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a tank being used to dump liquid and other waste at a gas kit manufacturing unit at Rohad village in Jhajjar's Bahadurgarh, the police on Thursday booked the owner of the manufacturing unit, its manager and supervisor on charges of causing death by negligence. However, the condition of two labourers, who sustained injuries, is said to be critical.
