NGT’s ban will be enforced on autos plying in Gurugram, says Khattar
In a big relief to residents of the NCR districts of Haryana, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) ban on plying of diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years, will be enforced on autos plying in Gurugram.
Diesel autos older than 10 years and petrol autos older than 15 years will be removed from the roads of Gurugram in the first phase and the government has already held talks with auto-drivers’ unions in this regard, Khattar said.
He said the government has not taken any decision to remove old vehicles in any other city and the government is working on a plan to provide relief to people living in other districts falling in the NCR limits.
The chief minister’s response comes amid protests by farmers in Karnal who had threatened to defy the ban if the government will not allow them to run their vehicles which have outlived the life prescribed in the NGT orders.
He said bringing out Karnal from the NCR was a long-pending demand of people and as NCR limits will be redefined by limiting it to 100km radius of the national capital.
Govt in touch with stranded students
In response to a question on nearly 1,800 students from Haryana still being stranded in war-hit Ukraine, the chief minister said the Union ministry of external affairs is closely monitoring the situation and making efforts to evacuate people stranded in Ukraine.
He said the Haryana government has already set up a control room to help students and others stranded in Ukraine and the authorities are in touch with 700 students since the past one week.
Besides this, some students of Haryana have also reached Mumbai and to help them, a control room is being set up. Khattar said 91 Haryana students have returned to the state so far and the government is committed to evacuating all stranded people safely.
He said all deputy commissioners have been directed to contact families of these students.
‘Budget will focus on uplifting the poor’
On budget session beginning from March 2, the chief minister said the budget will focus on uplifting the poor, weaker sections of the society, farmers and traders.
Earlier, the chief minister had laid foundation stones of multiple development projects worth around ₹33.77 crore, including the second phase of the western bypass. The chief minister also flagged-off 30 CNG mini-tippers for door-to-door garbage collection in Karnal. He also participated in religious programmes organised on the occasion of Mahashivratri.
