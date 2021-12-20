NH-44: Fog, incomplete maintenance work contribute to commuters’ woes

Given the prevailing foggy weather conditions and incomplete maintenance work, commuters taking the Delhi-Amritsar National Highway (NH-44) might face increased problems.

Reconstruction of several roads, cleaning and painting of dividers and markings are still underway at several intersections between Ambala and Panipat.

The road conditions worsened after torrential rainfall earlier in the year, which led to small portions of roads caving in.

Authorities had put up spring posts and crash barricades, which were placed on the highway during the monsoon season in August after reports of the damage, which are still intact.

The temporary blockades, however, divert vehicles coming from a lane on either end to its accompanying two on the six-lane highway, heightening the risk of accidents.

Speaking of the measures undertaken, Virender Singh, project director of the NHAI, Ambala zone, said, “Maintenance work was undertaken at over 100 spots on the highway intersection to avert accidents,”

“In the interest of the commuters, we began filling such carved portions after the monsoon ended. Now, for a long-lasting solution, we will start repair and reconstruction of the whole lane. Design has been finalized and I expect at least 15% of work will be done in this financial year,” he added.

On being asked about the threat to speeding commuters due to diversion from on the lanes, he said the authorities had taken utmost care while placing these barricades.

“These are made of fibre or plastic and will cause the least damage to a commuter. Our motive is to save human lives that is why the diversions will remain for at least the next six months or so,” the project director said.