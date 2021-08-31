NHM staffers’ stir: Chandigarh admn yet to take call on pay hike

Over 300 employees of the National Health Mission (NHM) in Chandigarh continued their protest on the eighth consecutive day on Monday to press for their demand of ‘equal pay for equal work’. The UT administration has not taken the final call on their salary hike yet.

After the central government refused to increase the annual NHM budget for Chandigarh, the health department had sent a proposal to the finance department of the UT administration to raise the salaries of the protesting staff from the state budget.

To increase the salaries of the employees as per the DC rate, the annual budget needs an additional amount of about ₹3 crore to ₹4 crore.

“The UT’s finance department hasn’t decide on the salary hike of the NHM staffers and the health department is waiting for its response before giving written assurance to the protesting employees,” said Arun Gupta, UT principal secretary, health.

Since 2013, NHM employees in Chandigarh have been working below the pay scale of DC wage rate while the protesting employees claim that their monthly salaries are insufficient to meet their daily needs.

The agitating employees on Monday staged a protest at Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, and raised slogans against the UT administration and the central government.

“Even on a day of festival, the NHM members, including paramedical, managerial employees and ANMs, participated in the protest. Instead of going to the temple, all the employees offered their prayers from the protest site so that the administration fulfils our genuine demands,” said Amit Kumar, general secretary, NHM union, adding that they will continue to suspend the health services until their demands are met.

Due to non-availability of NHM workers at the government health and wellness centres, especially in the rural areas, the general out-patient department services and Covid vaccination drive were hit badly.

“From 9am to 5pm on Tuesday, five of the NHM employees will go on a hunger strike while others will continue to protest against the administration. Soon, our family members will join our stir and will be a part of our sit-ins,” Kumar added.