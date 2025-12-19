NIA arrests 9th accused in Red Fort blast case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested another accused from Shopian in the Red Fort blast case.The NIA is currently investigating the blast case and termed the arrested person, Yasir Ahmad Dar from Shopian, a key accused in the case who was in touch with Dr Umar un Nabi and Molvi Irfan. Security personnel conduct vehicle checks along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway amid heightened security, in Qazigund, Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday. (PTI)

The blast triggered by suicide bomber Dr Umar un Nabi killed 11 persons and injured several others in the area around Delhi’s historic Red Fort on November 10. With the arrest of Dar, so far nine persons have been arrested by the NIA in the Red Fort blast case.

“Yasir Ahmad Dar is a resident of Shopian, Srinagar (J&K). He was nabbed by the NIA from New Delhi, and placed under arrest under relevant provisions of the UA(P) Act 1967 and BNS 2023 in the case RC-21/2025/NIA/DLI,” NIA spokesman said in a statement.

He said that NIA investigations have revealed Yasir’s active role in the conspiracy behind the car bomb blast that rocked the National Capital on November 10. “An active participant in the conspiracy, he had sworn allegiance and taken an oath for carrying out self-sacrificial operations. Investigations by the anti-terror agency have further shown that Yasir was in close contact with the other accused persons in the case, including Umar Un Nabi (the deceased perpetrator of the bombing) as well as Mufti Irfan,” the spokesman said.

He said that working closely with various central and state agencies, NIA continues to move with alacrity to unravel the complete conspiracy behind the terror attack. “Earlier this month, it had conducted extensive searches on the premises of several accused and suspects in J&K and Uttar Pradesh and seized various digital devices and other incriminating materials. These were preceded by similar searches at the premises of the prime accused, Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganie and Dr Shaheen Saeed, in the Al Falah University complex and other places in Faridabad (Haryana),” the statement said.