Moose Wala murder: Punjab Police to seek evidence from NIA on involvement of Bishnoi aide Vikram Brar

A day after National Investigation Agency (NIA) brought dreaded gangster Vikramjeet Singh alias Vikram Brar, a key aide of notorious jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, from the UAE and arrested him, Punjab Police said it will seek evidence from the agency over his involvement in Sidhu Moose Wala murder. Bishnoi is one of the key accused in this murder case and will go on trial on August 9 along with 25 others. Vikramjeet Singh alias Vikram Brar

Brar has not been named or nominated in any FIR and chargesheet filed by the Punjab police special investigation team (SIT), which probed the Moose Wala murder case. Moose Wala was shot dead by six assailants at Jawahar Ke village in Punjab’s Mansa on May 29 last year.

NIA has claimed that Brar operated a ‘communications control room’ (CCR) for the Lawrence Bishnoi gang from the UAE. “This CCR was also facilitating calls of Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, and further upon their directions, he used to make extortion calls to various people,” the NIA statement said.

According to NIA, Vikram Brar actively helped Goldy Brar in executing the Moose Wala murder.

Mansa senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nanak Singh, who is a member of SIT, said that Punjab Police will be contacting the NIA to get details about Brar’s link to Moose Wala’s murder. “We will seek the evidence they (NIA) have gathered on the involvement of Vikram Brar in Moose Wala’s killing,” he said.

Nanak also confirmed that Brar was never on their radar and said, “He has not been named in the chargesheets so far.”

SIT probing Moose Wala’s murder has filed two chargesheets against 31 accused individuals, including gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, claiming the murder was part of a series of revenge killings between the Bishnoi and Bambiha gangs. Of the total 31 accused, the police have arrested 27. Two of them Mandeep Singh and Manmohan Singh were killed during a clash in Goindwal jail in February. Four accused, including Goldy Brar, are absconding and are believed to be abroad. There are 25 accused lodged in various jails.

Faridkot police to seek custody of Brar in two cases

After the arrest of Brar, Faridkot police are preparing the paperwork to bring him on production warrants in two cases. As per information, there are 11 criminal cases registered against Brar across the state. Faridkot SSP Harjeet Singh said that Brar is accused in two cases registered in Faridkot district, including an attempt to murder and extortion. “In 2021, the Bishnoi gang had demanded ₹50 lakh extortion from a Kotkapura resident and Brar had arranged the recce of a Faridkot resident. We will interrogate him in both cases,” he added.

