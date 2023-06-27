NIA raids 12 locations across Kashmir

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted raids at 12 locations in four districts of South and North Kashmir in a terror conspiracy case. The recovered material will be scrutinised to gather information on the terrorist conspiracy, which the agency has been investigating since a year ago. (HT File Photo)

The agency in a statement said the raids were a part of its continuing investigations into the conspiracy of the newly-floated offshoots of proscribed Pakistan-backed terrorist outfits to destabilise Jammu and Kashmir.

“Twelve locations in the four districts of Kulgam, Bandipora, Shopian and Pulwama were raided as part of today’s crackdown. The locations were residential premises of hybrid terrorists and overground workers linked with the newly-formed offshoots and affiliates of the banned terrorist outfits. Premises of sympathisers and cadres of these organisations were also searched extensively in the raids,” the NIA spokesperson said, adding that several digital devices containing large volumes of incriminating data have been recovered in these searches.

The recovered material will be scrutinised to gather information on the terrorist conspiracy, which the agency has been investigating since a year ago.

The spokesman said that the newly-floated terror outfits being probed by NIA include The Resistance Front, United Liberation Front Jammu and Kashmir, Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind, Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Fighters, Kashmir Tigers, PAAF and others.

According to investigations, NIA said cadres and workers whose premises were raided are under the NIA’s scanner for their involvement in the collection and distribution of sticky bombs/magnetic bombs, IEDs, funds, narcotic substances and arms/ammunitions.