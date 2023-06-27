Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / NIA raids 12 locations across Kashmir

NIA raids 12 locations across Kashmir

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Jun 27, 2023 05:50 AM IST

The agency in a statement said the raids were a part of its continuing investigations into the conspiracy of the newly-floated offshoots of proscribed Pakistan-backed terrorist outfits to destabilise Jammu and Kashmir

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted raids at 12 locations in four districts of South and North Kashmir in a terror conspiracy case.

The recovered material will be scrutinised to gather information on the terrorist conspiracy, which the agency has been investigating since a year ago. (HT File Photo)
The recovered material will be scrutinised to gather information on the terrorist conspiracy, which the agency has been investigating since a year ago. (HT File Photo)

The agency in a statement said the raids were a part of its continuing investigations into the conspiracy of the newly-floated offshoots of proscribed Pakistan-backed terrorist outfits to destabilise Jammu and Kashmir.

“Twelve locations in the four districts of Kulgam, Bandipora, Shopian and Pulwama were raided as part of today’s crackdown. The locations were residential premises of hybrid terrorists and overground workers linked with the newly-formed offshoots and affiliates of the banned terrorist outfits. Premises of sympathisers and cadres of these organisations were also searched extensively in the raids,” the NIA spokesperson said, adding that several digital devices containing large volumes of incriminating data have been recovered in these searches.

The recovered material will be scrutinised to gather information on the terrorist conspiracy, which the agency has been investigating since a year ago.

The spokesman said that the newly-floated terror outfits being probed by NIA include The Resistance Front, United Liberation Front Jammu and Kashmir, Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind, Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Fighters, Kashmir Tigers, PAAF and others.

According to investigations, NIA said cadres and workers whose premises were raided are under the NIA’s scanner for their involvement in the collection and distribution of sticky bombs/magnetic bombs, IEDs, funds, narcotic substances and arms/ammunitions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
national investigation agency
national investigation agency
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out