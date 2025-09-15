NIA files chargesheet against three in Amritsar temple attack

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against three accused in connection with the March 15 grenade attack on Thakurdwara Sanatan Temple in Chheharta, Amritsar, an attack allegedly orchestrated by operatives of the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF). The attack on Thakurdwara Sanatan Temple in Chheharta, Amritsar, was carried out by two bike-borne assailants under the guidance of foreign-based handlers, the NIA said. (HT File)

The attack was carried out by two bike-borne assailants, Gursidak Singh and Vishal Gill, under the guidance of foreign-based handlers, the NIA said.

The chargesheet, filed before a special NIA court in Mohali on Friday, identifies the three accused as Vishal Gill, Bhagwant Singh and Diwan Singh. Gursidak Singh, one of the attackers, was killed in a police encounter two days after the incident.

According to the chargesheet, the two attackers — Gursidak Singh and Vishal Gill — were directly involved in the grenade assault on the Thakurdwara Sanatan Temple. The attack is believed to have been a part of a larger conspiracy masterminded by foreign-based Khalistani handlers, operating from countries like Europe, the US and Canada.

Bhagwant Singh, alias Manna Bhatti, is accused of playing a crucial logistical role in facilitating the attack. He is alleged to have provided shelter and concealed the grenades, as well as provided motorcycles for reconnaissance. He also helped the attackers in the crucial phase of their operation, ensuring their safe escape after the attack.

Diwan Singh, alias Sunny, is charged with harbouring the co-accused Gursidak Singh and Vishal Gill before and after the attack, and for destroying evidence linked to the crime. The NIA statement also mentioned that Singh had helped in evading the investigation by altering crucial evidence.

In addition, Sharanjeet Kumar, another key accused in the case, was arrested on September 5 from Gaya in Bihar. According to the NIA, Sharanjeet Kumar played a pivotal role in the conspiracy behind the attack, and his interrogation led to significant revelations about the operations of the terror network. The agency confirmed that investigations against Sharanjeet and Badalpreet Singh, a foreign-based absconding suspect, are still ongoing.

The NIA probe has further exposed a sophisticated network for transferring terror funding from foreign handlers to their operatives in India. The agency revealed that money was being funneled to local operatives through UPI and MTSS (Money Transfer Service Scheme) channels. This financial network has become a key point of focus for investigators, as they work to unravel how money and arms were routed from foreign countries to terror cells in Punjab.

According to the NIA, these foreign handlers were providing extensive support to their operatives in India, not only by funding the attack but also by supplying them with weapons and explosives, including grenades, pistols, and other terror hardware. The handlers had also provided detailed intelligence, target information, and logistical support to help facilitate attacks aimed at creating widespread panic and instability in Punjab.

On September 11, the NIA managed to recover three hand grenades and a .30 bore pistol, which were linked to the March 15 grenade attack. The recovery was made based on disclosures from Sharanjeet Kumar during his interrogation. The explosives were found concealed in village Bhamri, located in Batala, Punjab.

The recovered grenade and pistol were handed over to Sharanjeet Kumar by his foreign-based handlers, the NIA confirmed. The weapons and explosives have since been sent for forensic examination to establish their connection to the attack and to further trace the extent of the terror conspiracy.

According to the NIA, the March 15 grenade attack on the Thakurdwara Sanatan Temple was not an isolated incident, but part of a larger conspiracy involving cross-border terrorism. The attack is believed to be orchestrated by Khalistani operatives based abroad, who were working in coordination with local cells within India to disrupt peace in the region.

The Khalistani Liberation Force (KLF) has been linked to several terror activities in Punjab in the past, and the group’s involvement in this particular attack has heightened concerns about the resurgence of Khalistani extremism. According to the NIA, the KLF’s foreign operatives were providing the necessary infrastructure, including arms and terror funds, to facilitate attacks across the region.

The NIA continues to probe the connections between local operatives and their foreign-based handlers. Investigators are also working on identifying the full extent of the terror financing network, which stretches across borders.

The agency’s officials have stated that while Sharanjeet Kumar and Badalpreet Singh are key links in the conspiracy, there are still several absconding operatives who are part of the Khalistani terror group’s larger agenda. The NIA has confirmed that efforts are underway to apprehend these operatives and dismantle the terror network in India.