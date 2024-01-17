close_game
Nicaragua human trafficking case: Raids launched against Amritsar-based travel agent

Nicaragua human trafficking case: Raids launched against Amritsar-based travel agent

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Jan 17, 2024 07:22 AM IST

Amritsar (rural) senior superintendent of police Satinder Singh said the accused, Tarsem Singh who is a resident of Chowk Mehta area, is on the run.

A day after two FIRs were lodged against an Amritsar-based travel agent in the Nicaragua human trafficking case, police launched raids for his arrest.

Amritsar (rural) senior superintendent of police Satinder Singh said the accused, Tarsem Singh who is a resident of Chowk Mehta area, is on the run.

The FIRs had been lodged on Monday on the complaint of Kanwarman Singh of Talwandi Nahar village and Damanpreet Singh of Butter Siwian village, who were allegedly duped on the pretext of securing visas of United States and Australia respectively. Both said that they were stopped at the France airport and later deported after their visas were found to be fake.

Cops said they are trying to persuade other victims to get their statements recorded with the police so that more FIRs are registered in this case. So far, no one else has come forward.

Follow Us On